Aislinn Derbez And Renata Notni Are Enjoying Their Vacation Together!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the rooted friendship, the Mexican actresses, Aislinn Derbez and Renata Notni bombshell the fanatics with their co-appearance on the beach, displaying their incredible similarity as they look alike one another.

The actress bonded so well with their shoot for Netflix recently and showed up at the Beach wearing lingerie sets, both stunning differently. The pals traveled to Spain for the Netflix project together and that has generated a good friendship among them.

Aislinn Derbez And Renata Notni Posing Together On Beach And Showing Their Resemblance

This summer, both young and beautiful actresses traveled to Formentera and clicked the pictures taken on their social media accounts. The celebrities looked stunning wearing bikini sets.

Renata herself looked like a rainbow in the colorful bikini set, whereas Aislinn rocked in her brown bikini paired with a white shirt. Both Mexicans topped their look with silver chains hanging down their toned necklines. The viral picture was clicked from a boat, amidst the blue sea on a sunny evening.

Many fans saw the same thing and commanded similarly saying that they look tremendously alike and beautiful as the water beneath them.

Aislynn Derbez has by the way tweeted informing her fans about the upcoming movie that she will be a part of. In the movie too, the resembling actresses play the characters of sisters, whereas, in real life, they actually seem like sisters.

Netflix also portrays 2 sisters, one who is unlucky and the other the luckiest, with a third guy, who is the former sister’s crush, who happens to return after years to marry the latter.

Here, the unlucky sister would be enacted by Aislinn Debrez, around whom the story revolves from the beginning to the very end. Sarah is a fashion designer, who undoubtedly invites the misfortunes that pass by and put everything under her initials. The young woman only criticizes herself and karma for playing around like a tiger running behind its prey.

However, she manages to have a crush all by herself named Aaron, played by Jill Cerezo, a musician, who then later shows up in the town as the fiance of her all-time fortunate sister, Lucy, the character role of Renata Notni.

The theme of the story also highlights the hapless Sarh, who is devastated and stuck between her true love and her own blood sister. The movie will take one on a rollercoaster ride with Sarah, who is often defeated at every stage of her life, witnessing her sister win every time she does something.

Her just-less life will finally take her to a point where she gets confused as to whether to run behind her long-time crush or stay happy for her sister, Lucy.

However, unlike in the upcoming movie, both actresses seem to be equally fortunate in fact as they both were chosen to play the equal halves of the movie.

READ MORE: