How Ben Affleck Proposed Jennifer For The Second Time

It’s the second time around! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance over two decades after their first breakup. On Friday, Lopez, 52, announced the good news in her On the JLo email. First, she showed off her massive green diamond engagement ring in a video greeting her admirers, adding, “You’re beautiful.” Then, she teased the “big news” with a video on Twitter.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner To Tie The Knot In 2021

Following two years of dating, the pair got engaged in November 2002 but separated before walking down the aisle in 2004. They reunited briefly in 2012 before splitting officially later that year.

The 8.5-carat engagement ring features a genuine green diamond as the central stone. Before the engagement, the two were planning their fantasy wedding. Then, in December 2021, an insider observed, “They want everyone to have an excellent time. They want it to be intimate and pristine, says the narrator.

Marry Me actress said she never imagined she and Affleck would reconcile earlier this year. “I don’t believe anyone was more startled than us,” she stated in February at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You could never fathom something like that is happening.” It’s a lovely thing.

Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement To Ben Affleck Was ‘The Most Romantic Thing’

On Friday, the singer-actress, 52, announced that the couple is engaged again, 18 years after calling off their first engagement. Ben, 49, proposed to his girlfriend with a green engagement diamond. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer has detailed how it all went down.

“Did you ever think your most cherished fantasy may come true?” She started writing the newsletter. “On Saturday night, my gorgeous love went down on one knee and proposed to me in my favorite spot on earth (the bubble bath).”

She said, “He led me to our room and showed me all these things he had written, and I was weeping.” “There were no candles, flowers, or anything like that, and he didn’t even have a ring for me! He wrapped his arms around me and asked, ‘Will you marry me?’ I had been waiting for him to speak those words for years.” even though he didn’t have a ring when he proposed, Jennifer described it as “the most romantic thing” since “it was lovely and simple and so us.”

Conclusion

Although it is still early in the second relationship, we hope to see them walk down the aisle once again. With such a successful relationship between two stars, with this engagement, they prove that The couple never lost love; they were just on a break. We will be looking forward to their wedding and enjoy the excitement of it.

Read More :