What a Swindle, Instagram Is! NSFW photographs of Kylie Jenner’s bikini body were posted on her Instagram account, showing her in a nipple-print two-piece.

‘Free Your Nipple,’ Kylie Cosmetics creator, 24, posted via Instagram on Monday, June 6, alongside a carousel of two photographs of her wearing a decorated swimsuit with a realistic-looking nipple on each cup.

Kylie Jenner Proclaims, “Release The Nipple”In Breast Print Bikini

When the rest of her bikini faded into her skin tone, she appeared to be completely topless. The Kardashians star, who is wearing black sunglasses in her photographs, snapped the selfies from below, making the swimsuit the focal feature of the post.

As seen on Kim Kardashian West, Jenner was wearing Jean-Paul Gautier’s The Naked Bikini Top ($140; about $150).

Even though she is a mother to a 4-year-old daughter and a 4-months-old son, the beauty mogul has long pushed the boundaries when it comes to fashion.

The model admitted to the publication at the time that she “often posts sensual photographs” but “I have never really gone nude.

Two years after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, the KUWTK alum opened up about her postpartum stretch marks in an interview with InStyle magazine. Since then, “I haven’t got rid of them,” she stated on Instagram in October 2019. Accepted them as a token of gratitude from Stormi.”

In an Instagram Story video from March, the reality star said, “I realized I was putting some pressure on myself and keep telling myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. As one author put it, “After birth, we need to quit putting so much pressure on ourselves to return, physically or emotionally.”

It was a month after Jenner posted on Instagram that she was starting to “get my abs back” that she opened up about her postpartum issues.

