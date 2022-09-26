David Tennant’s son, Ty David John Tennant, recently landed a role in the upcoming episode of the HBO series House of the Dragon. Here’s everything we know about him.

Ty is 17 years old and originally from London, England. He’s been acting since he was a child and has appeared in several films and TV shows, including an episode of his father’s show Doctor Who.

While David Tennant is his father, Ty was raised by his mother Georgia Moffett, who is also an actor. Ty has a younger sister named Birdie Tennant. In 2019, it was announced that Ty would be attending the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

In addition to his acting credits, Ty is also a model and has appeared in campaigns for Burberry and Converse. He also has a popular Instagram account with over 33,000 followers.

Ty’s casting in House of the Dragon marks a big break for him—and fans are excited to see what he’ll do with the role. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

Ty Tennant’s Early Life & Career!

Ty made his acting debut in the 2019 film entitled “Tolkien”. Ty has also appeared in several other TV Shows, including “The War of the Worlds” and Doom Patrol.

Is David Tennant the Biological father of Ty Tennant?

Whenever we discussed Ty Tennant’s movies, shows, or even personal matters, a rude question about his biological father arises. Even though we don’t like the question much, here we want to give a transparent and truthful answer to that question.

Ty Tennant is the son of David’s wife Georgia Moffet, to who she gave birth at 17 (2002). Georgia raised him alone until she met David on the set of Dr Who in 2008.

In 2011, David Tennant and Georgia Moffet got married and David adopted Georgias, then a 9-year-old boy. But they were in a father-son relationship from 2008 onwards. Ty or Georgia never mentioned the “so-called” biological father anywhere publicly. The bonding between Ty and David is so much closer than many celebrity kids’ relationship with their biological fathers.