Recently, she debuted a band on her wedding finger, which generated speculation about her engagement. The beautiful band on Anya Taylor-Joy’s wedding finger was worn once more two weeks ago, adding fuel to the flames.

The 26-year-old British-American actress flashed the ring while out for a stroll in Sydney with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae. Anya’s Taylor-Joy’s display of a ring while out with Malcolm McRae in Sydney has stoked engagement rumors once more.

Anya Taylor-Joy Fuels Engagement Rumors Again As She Flashes A Ring While Outing With Malcolm McRae

The 26-year-old British-American actress showed off the ring as she walked with her boyfriend Malcolm.

When they went out together at the CAA pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood, California, in March 2022, the couple made one of their first public appearances as a couple.

Recently, Anya walked hand in hand with her boyfriend while wearing comfortable black slacks and a light brown sweater.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of thick black boots and hid her face behind a pair of dark sunglasses. Malcolm, meantime, wore fashionable black leggings, a patterned sweater, and a leather jacket.

Being the youngest of six children, Anya was born in Miami. Her mother is Spanish-English and was born in Zambia, Africa, to an English diplomat father and a Spanish mother from Barcelona.

Her father is Scottish and was born in South America. Anya split her early years between England and Argentina as they relocated. Anya’s father was a banker, and her mother was a famous psychologist.

Anya was raised in Argentina until she was six years old, at which point her family relocated to Victoria, a city in London. Anya is not only famous for being an actress; she is also a model and can play the ukulele and electric guitar.

Malcolm and Anya have been the focus of engagement rumors ever since a celebrity gossip website claimed last month that he had proposed, and since they have been going out for a while, it is believable.

Anya has just returned from a month in Australia with her boyfriend after receiving accolades for her depiction of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix smash The Queen’s Gambit. She is in the nation filming in Sydney and numerous outback locales for George Miller’s upcoming feature Furiosa, a prequel to his 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road.

Despite rarely coming into the public eye, Anya and Malcolm made their red-carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in February.

When asked about their relationship earlier this year, the Last Night in Soho actor said that she has finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with her reading, and she also adds saying, it works incredibly well between them; they are practically 80 and seven at the same time. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in February, Anya and Malcolm made their red-carpet debut, but they largely avoided the limelight.

