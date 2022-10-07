Annie Lennox, 67, Shows Off Her First Tattoo 

The singer-songwriter posted a picture of a tattoo with two birds and a red heart, which is on her hip. Annie Lennox has a new tattoo – on her hip.

The 67-year-old musician showed off his first tattoo on Instagram on Thursday. He posted a picture of two birds and a red heart with the simple caption, “Got my first tattoo.”

Asa Lee Crow IV stung the Eurythmics singer with body art at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood. It reminded me of her solo song “Little Bird.”

In “Little Bird,” from her 1992 solo album Diva, Lennox sings, “Mamma, we get what we sow/They always said you knew best/But this little bird’s fallen out of that nest/I have a feeling it might have been blessed/So I’ve just got to put these wings to the test.”

Lennox is known for making music that shows how vulnerable she is. Her daughter Lola told To The Source in 2020 that her mother taught her that “connection and passion for what you do are the strongest things.”

Lola said this about her mother, “She’s also very inspiring because she works so hard and cares so much about what she does.”

She also said, “She loves to do something so well that it’s the best it can be and that it inspires, moves, and maybe even helps people.”

She also said her mother was “such a wise and creative person.”

Ann Lennox OBE was born in Scotland on December 25, 1954. She is a singer and songwriter, activist, and donor. In the late 1970s, she was a member of the new wave band The Tourists and had some success.

In the 1980s, she and fellow musician Dave Stewart formed the band Eurythmics which became known around the world.

“All eyes turned to Annie Lennox, the singer whose powerful, androgynous look defied the male gaze” when she appeared in the 1983 music video for “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” with an orange short haircut, and a masculine business suit. [1] “There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)” and “Here Comes the Rain Again” are two other Eurythmics hits.

Annie Lennox was born on Christmas Day 1954 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Dorothy Farquharson (née Ferguson, 1930-2003) and Thomas Allison Lennox (1925-1986) gave birth to her.

In the 1970s, Lennox was offered a place at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she studied flute, piano, and harpsichord for three years.

She received a study scholarship and worked part-time jobs to earn money for food and other things. Lennox was unhappy at the Royal Academy and did not consider herself as talented as her fellow students. She wondered what other path she could take.

Lennox’s flute teacher’s final report said, “Ann hasn’t always known what to get into, but lately she’s been trying harder.

She is very, very skilled, though.” Two years later, Lennox told the Academy, “When I wasn’t making music, I had to work as a waitress, bartender, and saleswoman to make money.” While in college, she also played and sang in a few bands, such as Windsong. In 2006, she was named an honorary member by the Academy. In the same year, the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama named Lennox a Fellow.

