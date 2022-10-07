2.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, October 7, 2022
EntertainmentnewsAnnie Lennox, 67, Shows Off Her First Tattoo 
Entertainmentnews

Annie Lennox, 67, Shows Off Her First Tattoo 

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

10
0

The singer-songwriter posted a picture of a tattoo with two birds and a red heart, which is on her hip. Annie Lennox has a new tattoo – on her hip.

The 67-year-old musician showed off his first tattoo on Instagram on Thursday. He posted a picture of two birds and a red heart with the simple caption, “Got my first tattoo.”

Asa Lee Crow IV stung the Eurythmics singer with body art at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood. It reminded me of her solo song “Little Bird.”

Annie Lennox Posted A Picture Of A Tattoo With Two Birds And A Red Heart

In “Little Bird,” from her 1992 solo album Diva, Lennox sings, “Mamma, we get what we sow/They always said you knew best/But this little bird’s fallen out of that nest/I have a feeling it might have been blessed/So I’ve just got to put these wings to the test.”

Annie Lennox

Lennox is known for making music that shows how vulnerable she is. Her daughter Lola told To The Source in 2020 that her mother taught her that “connection and passion for what you do are the strongest things.”

Lola said this about her mother, “She’s also very inspiring because she works so hard and cares so much about what she does.”

She also said, “She loves to do something so well that it’s the best it can be and that it inspires, moves, and maybe even helps people.”

Must Read:

Ime Udoka’s Mistress Revealed As A 34-year-Old Married Team Service Manager With Ties To Danny Ainge

Judy Tenuta, Brash ‘Goddess Of Love’ Comedian, Dies At 72

She also said her mother was “such a wise and creative person.”

Ann Lennox OBE was born in Scotland on December 25, 1954. She is a singer and songwriter, activist, and donor. In the late 1970s, she was a member of the new wave band The Tourists and had some success.

In the 1980s, she and fellow musician Dave Stewart formed the band Eurythmics which became known around the world.

“All eyes turned to Annie Lennox, the singer whose powerful, androgynous look defied the male gaze” when she appeared in the 1983 music video for “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” with an orange short haircut, and a masculine business suit. [1] “There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)” and “Here Comes the Rain Again” are two other Eurythmics hits.

Annie Lennox was born on Christmas Day 1954 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Dorothy Farquharson (née Ferguson, 1930-2003) and Thomas Allison Lennox (1925-1986) gave birth to her.

In the 1970s, Lennox was offered a place at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she studied flute, piano, and harpsichord for three years.

She received a study scholarship and worked part-time jobs to earn money for food and other things. Lennox was unhappy at the Royal Academy and did not consider herself as talented as her fellow students. She wondered what other path she could take.

Lennox’s flute teacher’s final report said, “Ann hasn’t always known what to get into, but lately she’s been trying harder.

She is very, very skilled, though.” Two years later, Lennox told the Academy, “When I wasn’t making music, I had to work as a waitress, bartender, and saleswoman to make money.” While in college, she also played and sang in a few bands, such as Windsong. In 2006, she was named an honorary member by the Academy. In the same year, the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama named Lennox a Fellow.

Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79

Previous articleWho is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?
Next articleEva Mendes Net Worth, Career, Husband, And Source Of Income!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?

James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13, 1987, is an American mass murderer. On July 20, 2012, he...
Net Worth

Eva Mendes Net Worth, Career, Husband, And Source Of Income!

Eva Mendes came into the world on March 5, 1974. Her family moved from Cuba to Miami, Florida, when...
news

Who is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo have been together for more than two decades, and their loving, supportive relationship...
Net Worth

Amy Adams Net Worth, Career, Income, Husband, And Charity!

Amy Lou Adams, better known by her stage as Amy Adams, is a popular American actress. She is well-known...
news

Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79

Arun Bali, a longtime actor, has passed away. He lived to the age of 79. Arun Bali, a veteran...
news

Ime Udoka’s Mistress Revealed As A 34-year-Old Married Team Service Manager With Ties To Danny Ainge

The name of a Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka can finally be...

Must read

news

Josh Duggar Debuts Beard In First Prison Photo

Josh Duggar, the disgraced television star, has been in...
news

Bachelor in Paradise: Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit

The first rose ceremony of the season took place...
news

Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were married in 2008....
news

Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were married in 2008....
news

Olivia Cooke Flaunts Her Toned Figure Posing Seductively For A Popular Lingerie Line

CEO Savage x Fenty Olivia Cooke, who stars in...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?

James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13,...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Who is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo have been together...
Nancy Erin -
news

Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79

Arun Bali, a longtime actor, has passed away. He...
Nancy Erin -
news

Ime Udoka’s Mistress Revealed As A 34-year-Old Married Team Service Manager With Ties To Danny Ainge

The name of a Boston Celtics employee who had...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79

news 0
Arun Bali, a longtime actor, has passed away. He...

Tracy Spiridakos Net Worth, Income, Career, And Relationship!

Net Worth 0
Tracy Spiridakos is an entertainer who hails from Canada....

Who is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?

news 0
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo have been together...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun