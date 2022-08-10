0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bill Walton is an actor and television sportscaster who was a former basketball superstar. He became recognized after winning three straight College Player of the Year accolades while playing for John Woodhouse’s dominant UCLA Bruins in the early 1970s. Walton had a tremendously successful early NBA career, winning the 1978 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) title and an NBA title with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was also designated Finals MVP. Unfortunately, his professional career was dramatically limited by multiple foot injuries that required additional surgeries. At the twilight of his career, he repaired his career with the Boston Celtics lasting two seasons.

Following his retirement from the NBA, Walton conquered his stuttering to start a second career as a color commentator. He has worked as a studio analyst and sportscaster, notably for ESPN, but has also worked for many other channels and teams. He won an Emmy in 1991. Walton, a self-described “Deadhead,” is a big lover of the Grateful Dead. He has conducted several podcasts and satellite radio programs showcasing Grateful Dead music.

Bill Walton Early Life

Walton was born in La Mesa, California, and reared there as the child of Gloria Anne and William Theodore “Ted” Walton. He grew up with three siblings: Bruce, Cathy, and Andy. The Waltons’ La Mesa home was on Colorado Avenue, right beneath Lake Murray. His official professional game height was 6 ft 11 in; however, it has been suggested that Walton is taller (7 ft 2 in) but dislikes being labeled as a seven-footer.

Walton undertook musical training, and despite the fact that his parents were not sports fans, he emulated his older brother Bruce by taking up athletics. Walton began his basketball career under the tutelage of Frank “Rocky” Graciano, who coached at Walton’s Catholic elementary school. Bill Walton discovered a haven in basketball as a shy and introverted child.

Bill Walton Basketball Career

Walton played basketball at Helix High School in La Mesa with his older brother Bruce. Walton’s battle with injury and suffering began in high school when he shattered an ankle, a leg, and many bones in his feet and required knee surgery. Walton had surgery on his left knee before his sophomore season to heal torn cartilage.

In his two varsity seasons, Walton surmounted all barriers to lead Helix to 49 consecutive victories. In both 1969 and 1970, Helix captured the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Championship. Walton set the all-time national record for the percentage of shots made as a senior in 1969–70 when he completed 384 of 490 tries or 78.3 percent.

Walton had listened to UCLA’s basketball team on the radio since elementary school. Many institutions approached him, but he soon accepted a scholarship offer from UCLA to play basketball for the Bruins and Coach Wooden. From 1971 until 1974, Walton played for UCLA under Coach Wooden.

Full Name William Theodore Walton III Popular Name Bill Walton Born On 05 Nov 1952 Age 69 years Gender Male Profession Sportscaster, Basketball Player Marital Status Married Net worth $25 million Height 2.11m Weight 95kg

Bill Walton led the Bruins to two consecutive 30-0 seasons and an 88-game winning run in NCAA men’s basketball. From the middle of his junior year in high school until the middle of his senior year in college, Walton’s high school, UCLA freshman, and UCLA varsity teams did not lose a single game.

During his professional basketball career, he worked with some of the finest teams in the league, including the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego Clippers, and Boston Celtics. However, his career began to decline as ailments beset him.

When Walton looked back on his career, it became clear that he had a profound and lasting commitment to basketball. Regrettably, he had no choice. Walton stomped his feet. He underwent about 30 orthopedic surgeries. He ground his feet into the dirt. As a result of the surgeries, he now has a new knee and a new spine.

Bill Walton’s Net Worth

The retired NBA mammoth’s net worth is believed to be $25 million. Post-retirement, Walton began working as a broadcaster for CBS, NBC, and ESPN, which brought $5 million per annum to his riches. Walton also rose to prominence as a broadcaster, winning an Emmy for “Best Live Sports Television Broadcast” and the CoSIDA Dick Enberg Award.

Bill Walton Wife

In 1991, Bill Walton tied the knot with his longtime love Lori Matsuoka. Bill had previously married Susan Guth.

The 1979 wedding took place, and the 1989 divorce was finalized. Bill is the father of four sons via his first wife, Susan. Adam, Nathan, Luke, and Chriss are his sons.