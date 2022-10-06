All About Sean Combs Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Sean John Combs is an American rapper, songwriter, record executive, record producer, actor, and business owner who goes by the stage name Puff Daddy.

He used to be known as P. Diddy, Diddy, or Puffy. Puff Daddy’s stage name is also “Puff Daddy.”

Everything To Know About Sean Combs Net Worth, Career, Private Jet, Bio!

The first studio album released by Sean Combs, titled No Way Out (1997), has been awarded seven times platinum status.

Sean Combs has been honored with three Grammy Awards as well as two MTV Video Music Awards, and he is also the producer of the show Making the Band on MTV.

Full Name Sean John Combs Profession Rapper, Singer, Record Producer, Record Executive, Actor, Entrepreneur Sources Of Income Music career, Bad Boy Records Residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 4 November 1969 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Howard University, Mount Saint Michael Academy Children King Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Combs, D’Lila Star Combs Partner/Spouse Kimberly Porter (1994–2007)

Cassie Ventura (2007-2008) Wealth Type Self-made

Sean Combs Sources Of Income

Sean Combs is the proud owner of more than 15 pieces of real estate, 10 automobiles, 4 luxury yachts, and 1 private jet. These assets are worth above $100 million. Additionally included in Sean Combs’s Assets Portfolio are Cash at Bank and Deposits, the combined value of which exceeds $100 Million.

Sean Combs has put a total of $120 million into his sizable stock portfolio, which consists of 18 different companies’ shares. The following is a list of some of Sean Combs’s stock holdings, which he currently possesses.

Coca-Cola

Exxon

Microsoft

Uber

HP

Sean Combs Net Worth

Sean Combs’ Net Worth is projected to be more than $930 million dollars in 2022.

Sean Combs Current Earnings & Salary

Both Citibank and Bank of America serve as Sean Combs’ principal banking institutions. This account is where Sean Combs deposits all of the money that he earns from his various enterprises and music royalties.

Sean Combs will finish the current fiscal year with more than $75 million in cash reserves available to him. Some of these funds are in foreign currency, gained through the selling of music in non-U.S. countries.

Sean Combs Financial Obligations & Loans

To get at an accurate estimate of Sean Combs’s net worth, we must first determine his obligations and then subtract those from his assets.

In order to construct his commercial empire, Sean Combs has obtained more than $30 million in loans and mortgages from some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the United States.

Sean Combs Music Streaming Revenue

Sean Combs is reportedly one of the highest-earning musicians of all time, with an annual salary that is greater than one hundred million dollars, as reported by Forbes.

This income is generated by various music streaming services, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube, among others.

Spotify – $25 Million

18 Million Dollars for Apple Music

Amazon – $10 Million

YouTube: Eight Million Dollars

Various Other Businesses – $39 Million

Sean Combs Luxury Yachts & Private Jet

In the past year, Sean Combs surprised himself by purchasing a brand new private jet plane for himself that had a price tag of more than $40 million.

The interior of this plane has been completely redesigned by Sean Combs at an additional cost of three million dollars, and it now reflects his personal style and preferences.

In addition, Sean Combs is the owner of a number of expensive cars and four luxury ships. A handful of the yachts that are owned by Sean Combs are equipped with their own home theatres and plunge pools.

Sean Combs Bio

On November 4, 1969, Sean John Combs was born in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, which is located in the borough of New York City.

The year 1987 was Combs’ year of graduation from Mount Saint Michael Academy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attended Howard University with the intention of majoring in commerce but dropped out after his second year.

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was sacked from his previous label, Uptown, in 1993, he founded his new company, Bad Boy Entertainment, as a joint venture with Arista Records. He brought along Christopher Wallace, best known by his stage name The Notorious B.I.G., who was a newbie at the time.

During 1994 and 1995, Sean “Diddy” Combs was responsible for producing several of the songs included on the album CrazySexyCool by TLC. This album concluded the decade at number 25 on Billboard’s ranking of the best pop albums of the decade.

Why Did Sean Combs Changed Name To Puff Daddy?

Sean “Diddy” Combs made his debut as a rap artist in 1997, under the stage name Puff Daddy, when he recorded his first vocal piece for commercial release.

After an altercation in April 1999 with Steve Stoute of Interscope Records, Sean “Diddy” Combs was charged with assault in connection with the incident.

In 2001, Sean Diddy made the decision to change his stage name from “Puff Daddy” to “P. Diddy.”

In June of 2001, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Bad Boy Entertainment severed their business partnership with Arista Records.

As a result, Combs and Combs gained complete control of Bad Boy, including its recording catalog and its roster of musicians.

