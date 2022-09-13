On the other hand, Warner Bros. While Discovery continues to plot out its future in the DC Universe, it still needs to be ready for a few big releases like “Aquaman” and “The Lost Kingdom.” On the other hand, the film has challenges of its own, most of which are brought on by Amber Heard’s potential legal ramifications.

When Was Aquaman 2 Supposed To Come Out?

Because Amber Heard’s legal dispute with her ex-husband Johnny Depp was resolved in June 2022, many people have been calling for her to be replaced in the next Aquaman sequel. It has been said that Warner Bros. considered casting someone else in the role of Mera due to chemistry issues with the primary actor, Jason Momoa. Other tales have stated how drastically reduced her screen time in this movie.

The trial provided evidence supporting Direct’s exclusive report that Mera would be pregnant during most of the film; as a result, the amount of time she will spend in the limelight will be significantly reduced compared to the first Aquaman movie. As Warner Bros. works to breathe new life into their superhero film canon, further information about Mera’s role in the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie has emerged.

What Role Does Mera Play In The Second Episode Of Aquaman?

Erik Davis of Fandango and Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap recently discussed Amber Heard’s performance in Warner Bros. A program on Discovery Channel called “Waterman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Davis has said that the movie is finished, and rumors have been circulating regarding Warner Bros. The film has been dramatically improved as a result of Discovery’s efforts.

Must read: Werewolf By Night Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast!

Amber Heard Is Still Attached To The Sequel To Aquaman?

Amber Heard’s participation in Aquaman 2, which has been the subject of much speculation ever since the completion of her court case against Johnny Depp, has recently been in the spotlight. Contradictory reports were floating around about how much screen time she would receive in the sequel, with some saying that nothing had changed while others claimed that Warner Bros. was planning to leave her out entirely.

From what they can deduce from these words, fans may assume that Amber Heard’s character, Mera, will play some part in the events of Aquaman 2, even though her segment does not seem to have much of an impact on the story as a whole. They won’t know how much time Mera spends on the sidelines until the movie’s final edit is published, but she’ll likely be absent for most of the movie’s core plot since she’s pregnant with their child.

When Exactly Can They Look Forward To Seeing Amber Heard In Aquaman 2?

No, Amber Heard has not yet been replaced in her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 while this article is being written.

Production on Aquaman 2 was wrapped up before the highly publicized trial of Heard and Depp. Therefore, the discussion around the lady who played Mera was not entirely as heated as it is now.

There is a possibility that WB may want changes to be made to the movie in response to the criticism that it has gotten from fans and others’ inclusion of Heard’s presence. It indicates that the character that Amber Heard was supposed to play might be altered such that it no longer exists, or another actress could take her place.

The movie’s release date may be pushed back, depending on whether or if WB confirms that Amber Heard will be replaced. To reiterate, they are not aware of a single item at this very time. Fans have voiced their support for Emilia Clarke, who is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones, to take up the part vacated by Amber Heard. However, due to constraints like production timelines and money, switching out one renowned actress for another is not always straightforward.

Fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath for an official resolution to the question of whether or not Amber Heard will be removed from or replaced in Aquaman 2. Because the release date is getting closer, Warner Brothers must decide as swiftly as possible.

Fans are now again curious about what the company intends to do with Amber Heard’s portrayal of Mera because Warner Bros. decided not to promote Aquaman 2 or release a teaser for it at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

After her third appearance in the DC Extended Universe, it is safe to say that Heard’s tenure as Mera has ended, regardless of the amount of screen time she had. It is a time of massive transformation for the studio, and it doesn’t matter if the corporation is going to completely redesign the character as part of the new DCEU plan or whether they are merely going to recast Mera in the forthcoming third Aquaman picture.

Also Read:

Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya Won Lead Actress Drama for Euphoria & Succession Winning Best Drama!