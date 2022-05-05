Who Is Alan Keating? Net Worth, Biography, Age, Instagram, And More!!

Alan Keating, a partner with the firm, heads the firm’s Structured Finance business in the US. He has been hired by the debt capital markets and securitization industry because of his skills. Investors and credit rating agencies look to him for debt and equity securities in a variety of markets.

On April 6, 2015, Alan Keating beat David Sacks in Las Vegas with a magnificent hand. Keating, a ten-year poker veteran, was up against a bluffing opponent. Keating won the competition. To win the pot, Keating took advantage of Sacks’ weak-tight play and overfolded heavily.

Physician assistant studies were the degree he earned at the University of Nebraska, which he would use in his career. University of Maryland psychology degree allowed him to attend Essex College and become an assistant physician.

Alan Keating’s Personal life

He married Annita Van Lersel, and they had four children. He was a part-time rock band manager and office clerk until joining the Labor Party in 1966. Meridian, Mississippi, has many casinos.

Alan Keating’s Children:

His family includes a wife and two kids.

Alan Keating’s Age:

Alex Keating is quite popular being a professional poker player and is from Saratoga, California,. He was born on 12th of October, 1987.

John Alan Keating’s stats are as follows:

Alex Keating is 34 years old; however, his height is unknown. We’ll try our best to keep you updated on Alan Keating’s height, weight, and other physical characteristics, including his eye, hair, shoe, and dress sizes.

Alan Keating’s Career:

Alan Keating leads the US Structured Finance business and partners in the Capital and Finance Markets Department. He has provided advice on securitization to financial institutions, international firms, asset managers (including private equity and hedge funds), and investment banks.

When faced with a wide range of financial crises, investors and rating agencies turn to him for his advice. Alan Keating is a Law Society and the Irish Tax Institute member. A game-changing hand by Alan Keating helped him beat David Sacks on the PokerStars circuit on April 6, 2015.

Keating has been playing poker for ten years. He was up against a bluffer. Sacks’ weak-tight strategy gave Keating a huge overfolding edge. He couldn’t leave his background in a DC suburb until he moved to New York in 1989. When he graduated from the University of Maryland, he devoted six years to work in mental health before obtaining his doctorate in physician assistant studies from Essex College.

He received high honors in his final exams. Due to her devotion to continuing medical education, Keating has spoken and led workshops for the American Academy of Physician Assistants in her area.

Alan Keating’s Net Worth

Alan Keating’s net worth is around $15 million. His live tournament which he won and topped was $11,500,000, ranking him 17th all-time in poker.

He is one of the firm’s partners and is responsible for the firm’s US Structured Finance branch. He has worked with private equity firms, hedge funds, global corporations, asset managers, and investment banks.

