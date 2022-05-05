Canelo Alvarez’s fortune has exploded in the previous few years, solidifying his position as boxing’s newest superstar. One thing is sure: he’s one of the biggest names in boxing right now, thanks to his WBO light heavyweight title win in 2019.

Canelo Alvarez’s Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

The Mexican boxer has competed in several different weight divisions. There are light, middleweight, medium, heavyweight, and heaviest weight divisions he has contested.

As a world champion in each division, Alvarez has demonstrated his versatility. The fact that the 29-year-old is involved in fights with a hefty financial stake is no surprise. Because of his sponsorship deals and fight purses, Alvarez has amassed a significant amount of money, including the $365 million he inked with DAZN in 2018.

Canelo Alvarez’s net worth

Light-middleweight fighter Canelo Alvarez fights for DAZN and Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion business. He is a four-division champion and is primarily regarded as one of the best boxers in the world, pound-for-pound.

In his most recent bout, Oscar De La Hoya’s promoter gave Canelo Alvarez a $100,000 knockout bonus and the $1.2 million he won against Sugar Shane Mosley, and the $2 million against Josesito Lopez. Even though he lost against Floyd Mayweather, he still made $5 million, continuing the list. All of these fights increased Canelo Alvarez’s net worth considerably.

He turned down a $65 million deal to face Canelo in Mexico, and the Mexican boxer’s net worth is currently believed to be approximately $140 million at the time of this writing. — Manny Pacquiao.

Canelo Alvarez’s career earnings

Canelo Alvarez was quickly hailed as his peers’ next big thing in boxing. As a result, the two-time WBC middleweight champion has been raking in the big bucks. For context, Alvarez earned $50 million in guaranteed earnings from his most recent two fights. If he wins his next bout, the purse money may jump to $35 million per fight.

The professional career of Canelo Alvarez

When he was 13, Canelo began his professional career. At 15, he finally won the Mexican Junior Championship gold medal after three silvers. At 15 years old, he got professional for the first time due to a shortage of opponents. He had an impressive winning streak before losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Despite the setback, Canelo learned from it and made some critical changes to his game. It wasn’t until he started using his counter-punching abilities to their maximum that he was able to improve his defense drastically.

With so many battles under his belt, he has a professional record of 56-1-2. His head movement in past fights has been flawless. Canelo Alvarez has a much larger fortune than any of his contemporaries.

Canelo Alvarez has amassed millions of dollars in prize money and endorsement deals, a four-weight world champion. Alvarez’s net worth demonstrates that he is one of the wealthiest athletes. As long as he maintains his dominance in the ring, his financial empire will also grow.

