Shaun king's Parents, Biography, Age, Ethnicity, Wife, Career, Net Worth

Jeffery Shaun King is a civil rights activist and writer from the United States, established the Real Justice PAC. On King’s social media sites, he promotes social justice concerns, particularly the Black Lives Matter movement, among other things. Initially from Kentucky, King pursued his undergraduate education at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to New York City.

Shaun king’s Personal Life, Biography, And More

Shaun King began his teaching career as a high school history and civics teacher in Atlanta in 2002, a year after graduating from the University of Georgia 2001.

After almost a year, he was hired by the Atlanta juvenile justice system. He worked as a teacher and counselor in several Georgia jails and adolescent correctional facilities for many years.

Shaun king’s Career:

He was appointed the pastor of Total Grace Christian Centre in DeKalb County, Georgia, where he remained until his retirement in 2011. His ‘Courageous Church’ has a Facebook profile, which he utilized to recruit new members in Atlanta when the church was first established in 2008.

Since then, Shaun King has raised more than $1.5 million through eBay and Twitter campaigns to provide tents to Haitians displaced by the earthquake that struck the country in 2010.

Tweets from people who had won the auction and had pledged their support for a specific cause received attention from celebrities. Although the campaign was a huge success, Mashable even named it the ‘Most Creative Social Good Campaign,’ which is an honour in its own right.

As a charity website, HopeMob.org was developed in 2012 by him and web designer Chad Kellough to allow people to vote on a single person’s narrative.

Shaun king’s Early Life:

Jeffery Shaun King was born in Franklin County, Kentucky, where he grew up. In reality, according to his mother, he was fathered by a dark-skinned black man. Jeffery attended Huntertown Elementary School, which served as a stepping stone to Woodford County High School. He first enrolled in Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, for his undergraduate studies but was forced to withdraw owing to medical reasons. When he returned to Moorhouse, he was given the honour of being named an Oprah Winfrey Scholar. Students who receive scholarships must maintain a 3.0-grade point average and participate in community service. During his time at his institution, he was elected President of the Student Government in 1999. The Arizona State University graduate with a master’s degree in history, which he received in 2018.

Shaun king’s Age:

He was born on September 17, 1979, and will be 42 years old in September.

About Shaun king’s Wife:

His wife’s name is Rai King, and she is a princess. Rai King was born on July 16, 1981, and she graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from Spelman College in 2004.

Rai is getting a doctorate in psychology at Vanderbilt University while he is there. Rai worked as an elementary school teacher for nearly two decades before transitioning into an instructional coach.

At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right.



It’s about white power.



The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist.



He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

Shaun king’s Net worth:

According to reports, Shaun King, a writer, and civil rights activist, are worth $3 million.

Shaun King is a well-known activist and one of the most influential leaders in the campaign to preserve black lives.

