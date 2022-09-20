14.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Paul Wesley And His Wife Ines de Ramon Splits After 3 Year Of Marriage

Tyler James
By Tyler James

Single life is coming back to Paul Wesley. The 40-year-old star of “The Vampire Diaries” said that he and his wife, Anita Ko Jewelry expert Ines de Ramon, 29 years old, had divorced. According to a statement, “a spokesman for PW and IR has confirmed that they have split.” The decision to split up was made by both parties five months ago. They ask for privacy at the moment.

‘The Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley & Wife Splits

The actor was believed to have been seen at an event for Brothers Bond Bourbon in New York City in August without his wedding band, which was the first indication that rumors of a breakup had begun to circulate. At the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival in September, he was observed by onlookers for the second time without the ring.

Paul Wesley And His Wife Ines de Ramon Splits After 3 Year Of Marriage

When Paul and Inez were photographed holding hands in public in New York City during a passionate dinner date in June 2018, they were the ones who started the rumors flying. They put any lingering questions to rest the following month in July when Paul Wesley posted on Instagram to announce their engagement.

He shared a photo on social media of himself with his new girlfriend at a wedding in ritzy Montauk, where they were also joined by his best friend and former co-star Nina Dobrev as well as his friend Jessica Szohr.

A few months later, in February of 2019, the pair was spotted again in New York City wearing jewelry that seemed to be identical wedding bands, suggesting that they had taken their relationship to the next level. By the month of June, Nina had begun to refer to Ines as “Paul’s wife” in a casual setting.

During an interview on the Directionally Challenged podcast in 2019, the Love Hard actress stated that she and her co-star “hang out a lot,”. “We have a really strong friendship. I have a crush on his wife. She remarked, “I never imagined he would be one of my greatest friends; it’s so funny how time changes everything.” 

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley & Wife Splits

Ines finally gave credence to what was becoming more and more apparent by publishing a retro wedding photo from the covert ceremony on her Instagram account on the occasion of the couple’s wedding anniversary. During the intimate moment captured on July 23, 2020, she donned a beautiful white dress and kissed her new husband while they were on the beach. Two people lived together with a rescue dog named Gregory.

Paul Wesley’s marriage to Ines was not the first time he had been married. Torrey DeVitto, an actress known for her role in Beautiful People and a former fashion model, was his first wife in 2011. They went their own ways in July of 2013, and the divorce was formalized in December of the same year.

Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor's degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

