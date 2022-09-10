Adam Levine Net Worth, Bio, Age, Music Career, Awards!

Los Angeles is where Adam Levine was born. Fred and Patsy Levine are his parents. He is Jewish; however, he decided to have a Bat Mitzvah.

All You Need To Know About Adam Levine Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

His first band, Kara’s Flowers, was founded with his closest buddy Jesse Carmichael when he was a student at Brentwood School and the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts Camp.

They even had an appearance in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” but just one of their albums was successful.

As a member of Kara’s Flowers, Jesse, Mickey Madden, Ryan Dusick, and extra guitarist James Valentine, he also attended Five Towns College before leaving to join Maroon 5.

Adam Levine Net Worth

As of the first month of the year 2021, Levine’s wealth is at $150 million. His position as a host on The Voice and as a member of Maroon 5 bring in a combined $6 million every season for him.

Levine and his band have received many Grammys for their music, notably for the songs “Payphone” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Adam’s appearance on The Voice undoubtedly contributed to Maroon 5’s success. Extending his horizons, he has also tried his hand at television and movies.

His name is synonymous with success in the music business, and he is a well-recognized celebrity. His music has touched hearts all around the world.

Adam Levine Early Life

Levine was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 18, 1979, to parents Fredric and Patsy.

His three sisters and brother are Julia Bartolf Milne, Michael, Sam, and Liza. He has two half-siblings, Sam and Liza, and a step-sister, Julia.

When Adam was in high school, he and his buddies Jesse Carmichael and Mickey Madden went to Brentwood School. After much deliberation, the three decided to form a single group. The two and Ryan Dusick formed their band, Kara’s Flowers, in a makeshift rehearsal space.

He first attended New York’s Five Towns College but dropped out to focus on his music career.

Adam Levine Career

After Tommy Allen, a record producer, saw them perform at a house party in Malibu, he quickly signed them to his label. He signed a deal to make an album with the company. Rob Cavallo of Reprise Records eventually signed them. Kara’s Flowers ultimately failed, and the group broke up.

In New York, the four reunited to record an independent demo, which Octone Records picked up. They added James Valentine to the lineup and rebranded as Maroon 5. Their first album, Songs About Jane, sold 10 million copies worldwide.

Their second album, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, was out in 2007, and their third, Hands All Over, came out in 2010. They came out with “Moves Like Jagger,” the year’s ninth best-selling song.

He’s been on American Horror Story, Start Over, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and SNL. His role as a judge on the hit shows The Voice is often cited as a reason for Adam Levine and Maroon 5’s recent surge in popularity.

In 2017, he’ll be the star of his celebrity golf program, Teeing Off with Adam Levine.

Date Of Birth 18 March 1979 Age 43 years Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician Height 5 ft 11 in(1.82 m) Weight 77 kg Nationality American Net Worth $150 million

Adam Levine Personal Life/Relationships

Levine met Russian supermodel Anne Vyalitsyna in 2010. By 2012, they had decided to discontinue their relationship.

Behati Prinsloo, a model who has appeared in Victoria’s Secret catalogs, became his girlfriend the same year.

In 2014, they tied the knot, and two years later, in 2016, they welcomed their first child into the world.

Behati is expecting her second kid with her partner at the moment.

Gene Hong is Adam Levine's roommate, and the two share a home in the Hollywood Hills.

In 2014, Adam wed Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo in the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

In 2011, he posed nude for the centerfold of the nude issue of UK Cosmopolitan to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

He is a devoted yoga practitioner and practices Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Jivamukti, Iyengar, and Anusara discipline styles with Chad Dennis, his yoga teacher.

As a young adult, he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and in 2011, he spearheaded a movement to bring more attention to the problem.

Adam Levine Awards & Honors

Levine was nominated for the Teen Choice Award for TV Personality in 2011 and again in 2013. He was recognized in that capacity in 2014.

He won an OFTA in 2011 and another in 2016. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was dedicated to him in 2017.

In 2017, he co-won the MTV Movie & TV Award with country musician Blake Shelton. He also ran for a People’s Choice Award in 2014.

