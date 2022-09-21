P. K. Subban is one of the most dynamic athletes and Canadian former professional ice hockey defenceman. He is also a fashion enthusiast, philanthropist, producer, and entrepreneur.

Subban is a Toronto native and made his NHL debut in 2011. As per reports, the net worth of P. K. Subban is approximately $50 million. Most of his income is from playing Ice Hockey in different leagues.

P. K. Subban Net Worth And Salary

Alongside playing Ice Hockey, Subban also has partnerships with big brands such as Adidas, Red Bull, Scotiabank, The Lincoln Motor Company, and NHL.

He owns a lot of properties and villas both in Canada and America. Subban along with his ex-girlfriend bought a house in Beverly Hills.

He owns a Rolls Royce Wraith, Mercedes Benz SL Convertible, Lamborghini Aventador, and many other luxury cars.

The estimated salary of P. K. Subban is around $6 million per year. He also donates and raises money for charity and for hospitals.

In 2020 June, he donated around US $50,000 to the GoFundMe for Gianna Floyd, the daughter of the late George Floyd.

P. K. Subban Early Life

Subban was born in Canada on May 13, 1989. His father is Karl Subban and his mother is Maria Subban. P. K. Subban has four siblings, Nastassia Subban, Natasha Subban, Malcolm Subban, and Jordan Subban.

Karl Subban is a retired school teacher and he along with his wife migrated to Canada from the Caribbean in the 1970s. P. K. Subban is also a fashion enthusiast and is known for his style.

He started skating when he was a child. Knowing his interest in skating, his grandparents gifted him with a pair of skates when he was two years old. Also, his father Karl Subban built a skating rink in their backyard.

Full Name Pernell-Karl Sylvester Subban Profession Ice hockey player Source Of Income NHL, Brand endorsement Biggest Assets House in Beverly Hills Residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Date Of Birth 13 May 1989 Age 33 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Single Girlfriend/Spouse Name Lindsey Vonn (2018-2020) Wealth Type Self-made

P. K. Subban Career

P. K. Subban started his career by playing organized hockey at the age of three. Then, in 1993, at the age of four, he was an all-star for the Etobicoke Bulldogs.

The next year, he played in a team of six-years olds and scored 19 goals of the team’s 21 goals.

He then went on to play minor hockey in Ontario and won Carnation Cup in 1997 and Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament in 1999. In a total of 67 minor hockey games, Subban had 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points.

After a successful career beginning in minor hockey games, Subban started his junior hockey games in 2005. From 2007-2008, he helped the Belleville Bulls to reach the Memorial cup with 23 playoff points in a total of 21 games.

From the junior hockey team, he stepped into the national Ice Hockey team of Canada.

In his career life, he won three gold medals for Canada in international hockey events; World Junior Hockey Championship, Pardubice in 2008, World Junior Hockey Championship, Ottawa, in 2009, and the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

Subban played his first professional hockey season in the year 2009-2010 with the Hamilton Bulldogs. In 2010-2011, he played his first full NHL season with the Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He scored a goal and eight points in two regular-season games and 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Montreal.

In the 2008 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, P. K. Subban was selected to play for Canada. He also represented Canada in the 2009 World Juniors in Ottawa.

P. K. Subban Personal Life And Relationships

For around two and a half years, Subban was in a relationship with Lindsey Vonn, an American alpine skiing champion.

They started dating in May 2018, engaged in August 2019, and called it off in December 2020. They both announced that they had “decided to move forward separately” through their social media handles.

On September 16, 2015, P. K. Subban announced the biggest philanthropic commitment of $10 million in Canadian history. He is the spokesman of the “Winter Wonderland” at the Canadian hospitals before the holidays.

As an honor for his contributions, Subban was added to the “Google.org Impact Challenge” judge panel in Canada. This panel decides which organizations should receive funds to help Canada.

P. K. Subban Awards And Honors

P. K. Subban is a sports enthusiast who is honored with many awards. In 2009, he was awarded First All-Star Team and AHL All-Star Game in 2010. Other than these he was also awarded:

All-Rookie Team – 2010

All-Star Game – 2010

First All-Star Team – 2010

All-Rookie Team – 2011

First All-Star Team – 2013, 2015

James Norris Memorial Trophy – 2013

NHL All-Star – 2016, 2017, 2018

Second All-Star Team – 2018

WJC All-Star Team – 2009

President’s Award, American Hockey League – 2010

James Norris Memorial Trophy, National Hockey League – 2013

Meritorious Service Cross, Governor General of Canada – 2016

