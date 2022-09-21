15.6 C
P. K. Subban Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Relationship!

P. K. Subban is one of the most dynamic athletes and Canadian former professional ice hockey defenceman. He is also a fashion enthusiast, philanthropist, producer, and entrepreneur.

All About P. K. Subban Net Worth, Personal Life, Career, Awards!

Subban is a Toronto native and made his NHL debut in 2011. As per reports, the net worth of P. K. Subban is approximately $50 million. Most of his income is from playing Ice Hockey in different leagues.     

All About P. K. Subban Net Worth, Personal Life, Career, Awards

P. K. Subban Net Worth And Salary

Alongside playing Ice Hockey, Subban also has partnerships with big brands such as Adidas, Red Bull, Scotiabank, The Lincoln Motor Company, and NHL.

He owns a lot of properties and villas both in Canada and America. Subban along with his ex-girlfriend bought a house in Beverly Hills.

He owns a Rolls Royce Wraith, Mercedes Benz SL Convertible, Lamborghini Aventador, and many other luxury cars. 

The estimated salary of P. K. Subban is around $6 million per year. He also donates and raises money for charity and for hospitals.

In 2020 June, he donated around US $50,000 to the GoFundMe for Gianna Floyd, the daughter of the late George Floyd.   

P. K. Subban Net Worth

P. K. Subban Early Life

Subban was born in Canada on May 13, 1989. His father is Karl Subban and his mother is Maria Subban. P. K. Subban has four siblings, Nastassia Subban, Natasha Subban, Malcolm Subban, and Jordan Subban.

Karl Subban is a retired school teacher and he along with his wife migrated to Canada from the Caribbean in the 1970s. P. K. Subban is also a fashion enthusiast and is known for his style. 

He started skating when he was a child. Knowing his interest in skating, his grandparents gifted him with a pair of skates when he was two years old. Also, his father Karl Subban built a skating rink in their backyard. 

Full NamePernell-Karl Sylvester Subban
ProfessionIce hockey player
Source Of IncomeNHL, Brand endorsement
Biggest AssetsHouse in Beverly Hills
ResidenceToronto, Ontario, Canada
Date Of Birth13 May 1989
Age33 years
GenderMale
NationalityAmerican
Marital StatusSingle
Girlfriend/Spouse NameLindsey Vonn (2018-2020)
Wealth TypeSelf-made

P. K. Subban Career

P. K. Subban started his career by playing organized hockey at the age of three. Then, in 1993, at the age of four, he was an all-star for the Etobicoke Bulldogs.

The next year, he played in a team of six-years olds and scored 19 goals of the team’s 21 goals.

He then went on to play minor hockey in Ontario and won Carnation Cup in 1997 and Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament in 1999. In a total of 67 minor hockey games, Subban had 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points. 

After a successful career beginning in minor hockey games, Subban started his junior hockey games in 2005. From 2007-2008, he helped the Belleville Bulls to reach the Memorial cup with 23 playoff points in a total of 21 games. 

From the junior hockey team, he stepped into the national Ice Hockey team of Canada.

In his career life, he won three gold medals for Canada in international hockey events; World Junior Hockey Championship, Pardubice in 2008, World Junior Hockey Championship, Ottawa, in 2009, and the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. 

Subban played his first professional hockey season in the year 2009-2010 with the Hamilton Bulldogs. In 2010-2011, he played his first full NHL season with the Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He scored a goal and eight points in two regular-season games and 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Montreal.

In the 2008 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, P. K. Subban was selected to play for Canada. He also represented Canada in the 2009 World Juniors in Ottawa.  

P. K. Subban Personal Life And Relationships

For around two and a half years, Subban was in a relationship with Lindsey Vonn, an American alpine skiing champion.

They started dating in May 2018, engaged in August 2019, and called it off in December 2020. They both announced that they had “decided to move forward separately” through their social media handles.

P. K. Subban Personal Life And Relationships

On September 16, 2015, P. K. Subban announced the biggest philanthropic commitment of $10 million in Canadian history. He is the spokesman of the “Winter Wonderland” at the Canadian hospitals before the holidays.

As an honor for his contributions, Subban was added to the “Google.org Impact Challenge” judge panel in Canada. This panel decides which organizations should receive funds to help Canada.     

P. K. Subban Awards And Honors

P. K. Subban is a sports enthusiast who is honored with many awards. In 2009, he was awarded First All-Star Team and AHL All-Star Game in 2010. Other than these he was also awarded:

  • All-Rookie Team – 2010
  • All-Star Game –  2010
  • First All-Star Team – 2010
  • All-Rookie Team – 2011
  • First All-Star Team – 2013, 2015
  • James Norris Memorial Trophy – 2013
  • NHL All-Star – 2016, 2017, 2018
  • Second All-Star Team – 2018
  • WJC All-Star Team – 2009
  • President’s Award, American Hockey League – 2010
  • James Norris Memorial Trophy, National Hockey League – 2013
  • Meritorious Service Cross, Governor General of Canada – 2016

