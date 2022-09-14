90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7— Angela Found A New Love!

It appears that Angela has maintained her promise based on the season 7 teaser for “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” Angela appeared in the TLC Youtube clip and alleged that for five years, she had shown Michael, her youthful Nigerian hubby, “nothing other than faithfulness.”

90 Day Fiancé – Happily Ever After Season 7, Angela’s New Man Introduced!

She was next seen making a video call to a man she described as her “hot baby,” who called her an “angel” and grinned at Angela across his display. Angela declared in front of the cameras that she had decided to follow her heart.

When she inquired about his opinion of her moving to Canada, the new man grinned in agreement.

Fans Have Already Seen Angela And Her Canadian Fling

The new “Canada” guy who will take over as the third person in Angela and Michael’s love triangle is already known to those who follow Angela on Instagram.

Alongside him, Angela has been featured in countless Instagram and TikTok clips. @originalthiefofhearts is the name of his well-liked Instagram account. Angela, a cast member of 90 Day Fiancé, is frequently questioned by fans, “Could this be your future husband? He is from Toronto and goes by the name Vasilios Bill Sotiropoulos.

Mr. Sotiropoulos received a diagnosis of Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, a rare immunological condition, in 2017. He finally developed kidney failure from the illness, and since then, he has been receiving dialysis.

Does Angela Have A New Boyfriend After Leaving Michael?

Reddit user u/amerra posted a video of Angela attacking a flight crew on a plane around a week ago, and it has already gained mainstream popularity.

The individual who recorded reality TV star Angela on the airplane published a snapshot of her on the same private Facebook page where the OP saw the video. An unidentified male may be seen on the phone Angela is carrying in the OP’s picture.

According to what the Facebook user had said, “Angela claims she has been seeing this man for four years,” the OP added as their caption.

Angela reportedly only told a fan who ran into her about this; she can’t directly disclose it. In response to a skeptic who did not buy the narrative, they stated, “She brought out her iPhone to highlight the new man.

Ever since 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Angela’s lack of comment regarding the new man or the commotion she caused on the aircraft has left admirers scratching their heads.

These purported mystery guys in Angela’s life complicate matters further because Michael and Angela’s relationship status is already confusing.

Series Name 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Genre Reality-TV Director Dan Howlett Writer Laurie Ulster Producer Sharp Entertainment Country Of Origin United States Original Language English Number Of Seasons 7 First Episode Date August 28, 2022 Final Episode Date September 25, 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date August 28, 2022 Episodes In Upcoming Season 17 Main Cast Michael Ilesanmi, Angela Deem, Jenny Slatten, Sumit Singh Where To Watch TLC Related Series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Filming Location New York

When Will The Seventh Season Of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Premiere?

In August 2021, the dramatic two-part tell-all homecoming special that concluded Season 6 of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” aired.

We can also confirm that Season 7 will premiere on August 28, 2022, as reported by Us Weekly, despite the lengthy delay for fresh episodes.

In the preview, some fan-favorite couples appear to be on the verge of breaking up for real, demonstrating that there will be lots of drama.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who wed in January 2020 despite having a significant age gap, appear to be as volatile as ever. Although Angela claims to have been faithful to Michael in the trailer, she must do what she must do.

She reprimanded Michael for abandoning her after undergoing numerous weight loss operations during the reunion program. She admitted how heartbroken she was when Michael started making fun of her new appearance.

Angela continued by saying that she had complete faith in Michael to look after her emotional needs because it was upsetting on a personal level.

According to People, Deem feels even more neglected because Michael is still in Nigeria awaiting his visa. We’ll have to watch what happens when the show returns to find out whether she even looks for love elsewhere.

How Much More Do We Know For Season 7 Of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In addition to the typical relationship drama, Yara Zaya, a cast member of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” will offer unexpected insight into the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

People previously reported that before appearing on Fox News, the reality star shared a picture on her Instagram Stories while sporting her nation’s flag.

The “90 Day Fiancé” star asked followers to join her in supporting the ongoing efforts in a different Instagram story in which she expressed her solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine.

She also took the time to ensure her family was secure, but she knew that things could change and didn’t make it any easier. According to sources, Yara and Jovi Dufren’s second pregnancy was a subject of rumors. We will know more about it when the show comes out.

