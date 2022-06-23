Tony Jaa Intended To Give Out A Message With His Ong-Bak Sequel!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Obsession follows Tony Jaa in all of his artistic endeavors. The 2003 martial arts hit “Ong Bak,” directed by Prachya Pinkaew, starred the martial artist, actor-director, and stuntman as Ting, a contemplative warrior charged with recovering a precious Buddhist statue after it had been stolen from his Thai town.

Jaa’s fists of anger aren’t harmless, despite the fact that his character generally strives to practice nonviolence; he frequently burns himself up merely to acquire the footage required for an exciting thrill ride.

With His Ong-Bak Sequel, Tony Jaa Wished To Convey A Message!!!

Ong Bak, which included painstakingly choreographed bouts and daring stunt work, made almost $20 million on a tenuous $1.1 million budget and became one of the most celebrated martial arts films of the new millennium. Star and current co-director Tony Jaa sought to stray from the standard action formula for the sequel.

An amalgam of stories, the 2008 prequel “Ong Bak 2: The Beginning” delivers its revenge-action fragmentarily amid flashbacks while mystery and romance keep things fascinating.

He wanted to make sure “Ong Bak 2” had depth, a compelling plot, and was bursting with both passion and action. These factors present a difficulty for filmmakers, but maintaining balance and having good rhythmic control is crucial. While the production of “Ong Bak 2” encountered difficulties, the film that was eventually released remained emotionally grounded in a spiritual faith that was as strong as Ting.

Even though Jaa’s “something more, something different” was present in the epic “Ong Bak 2,” he stuck to a tried-and-true storytelling formula to get him through the difficult production. The following installment was approved by Thai production company Sahamongkol Films, with Jaa replacing the previous director, Pinkaew.

Before a financial dispute between Jaa and the studio led to Jaa’s breakdown and a two-month evacuation into the jungle, nearly three-quarters of the film had already been shot. Before Jaa could return to finish filming, the police had to intervene, and renowned Muay Thai choreographer Panna Rittikrai was appointed as co-director. When the movie was finally released in December 2008, it far outperformed its budget and went on to become Thailand’s second-highest grossing movie of the year.

In “Ong Bak 2,” Jaa plays a young aristocrat whose heroic quest leads him down the road of justifiable retribution after his family is murdered by a warlord’s clan. Faith and karma are significantly intertwined in this story.

The 15th-century warrior Tien amasses expertise in a variety of combat styles, from Indian hand-to-hand combat to Japanese swordsmanship, all of which are unified by their most understated, energy-harvesting spiritual practices, such as a ritual dance or chanted prayer before the blades fly. “The Beginning” and “The End” both demonstrate a style of martial arts that many practitioners would refer to as being elevated; this style is counteractive and typically defeats attackers without engaging in much physical combat.

In a number of the action scenes from the first movie, the Thai warrior is forced to defend himself against ferocious foes who are out to kill him with his parkour leaps and rapid-fire kicks. The takedowns typically take place in the “John Wick” style, only being used after all other possibilities have been explored.

De-escalation and deflection are just as important to a martial arts story, according to Jaa, who drew early inspiration from Jackie Chan‘s movies. According to Jaa, like in no other action movie, he attempted to make jaw-dropping and amazing battle scenes. The ultimate martial arts, though, aren’t about defeating everyone—rather, it’s about never having to engage in combat, which is what we want to express to viewers at the film’s core.

The sequel to “Ong Bak” shows a man possessed by a mission of violent justice, whereas “Ong Bak” concentrated on the ability of community and sacrifice to triumph over tragedy. When Tien finally gets the chance to avenge the death of his father after slicing through gangsters and assassins, it’s not the jubilant victory he anticipated.