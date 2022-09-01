23.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, September 1, 2022
movie newsWinnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Official Trailer Released!
movie news

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Official Trailer Released!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

9
0

The first trailer for the horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been released. The film is being made because the rights to the original books have expired.

The trailer shows how the adult Christopher Robin returns to the Hundred Acre Wood he left behind and encounters Pooh and Piglet, who are now hungry for blood because he left them behind. Later, the two creatures attack a group of five women at a cottage. This seems to be the main part of the movie.

Winnie The Pooh Official Trailer

The trailer gives a hint of the horrible things that will happen to the people in the forest, and it ends with a very literal interpretation of the phrase “Blood and Honey”: the two liquids are poured into a vat together for some reason. Let’s just say it doesn’t look like a fun trip for anyone.

Winnie The Pooh

When director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Jagged Edge Productions announced the film earlier this year, word spread like wildfire (who have some experience with horror films The Curse of Humpty Dumpty and The Legend of Jack and Jill).

Since then, we’ve learned a few more things about the film, like that Eeyore’s old friends ate him and that the first poster says, “This is not a bedtime story.” There is still no official theatrical release date for the film.

Disney still owns the rights to the Winnie the Pooh animated films, but the original books by A.A. Milne went into the public domain this year. That means filmmakers can use Milne’s name and story as long as they don’t add things that Disney later invented.

When Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was announced in May, people laughed and shrugged. Sure, everything else in the world is going to hell fast, so why not make a horror movie about AA Milne’s beloved teddy bear turning into a living nightmare and going on a bloodthirsty rampage? Good idea, and good luck to all involved.

But sometimes wishes do come true. Because “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” may have sounded like a pipe dream that would forever get caught up in Disney’s legal machinery, but now there’s proof that the thing actually exists.

The first “Blood and Honey” trailer has been released into the world, and for better or worse, it’s everything you thought it would be.

Winnie The Pooh Plot

The plot of the film seems to be that Christopher Robin, like all boys, outgrew his favorite toy as a child and left the Hundred Acre Wood to see the world as an adult.

But while he was gone, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet got mean and nasty. It seemed like they wanted to eat the other animals in the forest and thought up terrible things to get revenge on their old friend. When Christopher Robin finally comes back home, there is a lot of quarreling.

read More:

When Does The Crown Season 5 Start? Release Date, Casts And More Updates!

Previous articleDylan O’Brien Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Age, Bio!
Next articleAll About Orlando Bloom Net Worth, Age, Professional Life, Real Estate!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

All About Orlando Bloom Net Worth, Age, Professional Life, Real Estate!

English actor Orlando Bloom is a megastar from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. However, his performances in the...
Net Worth

Dylan O’Brien Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Age, Bio!

Dylan O'Brien is an accomplished actor and musician from the United States. Dylan O'Brien was destined for a career...
news

Ashley Judd Reveals Why She Wants To Block A Report On Naomi Judd’s Death

In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Ashley Judd explains why she has filed a petition to...
Net Worth

All About Calvin Klein Net Worth, Bio, Age, Early Life, Career, Brands!

Calvin Richard Klein, an American clothing artist, created the company that would soon acquire the name of Calvin Klein...
news

Why The Death Of Princess Diana 25 Years Ago Has Led To So Many Conspiracy Theories

Princess Diana of Wales, died 25 years ago in a car accident in the Pont de l'Alma...
Net Worth

Laverne Cox Net Worth, Age, Career, And More!

Laverne Cox is an actress, reality TV star, and TV producer from the United States. She has a net...

Must read

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

All About Calvin Klein Net Worth, Bio, Age, Early Life, Career, Brands!

Net Worth 0
Calvin Richard Klein, an American clothing artist, created the...

All About Orlando Bloom Net Worth, Age, Professional Life, Real Estate!

Net Worth 0
English actor Orlando Bloom is a megastar from the...

Why The Death Of Princess Diana 25 Years Ago Has Led To So Many Conspiracy Theories

news 0
Princess Diana of Wales, died 25 years...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun