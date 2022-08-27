0 SHARES Share Tweet

Much to the disappointment of all Shazam fans out there, the release of the long awaited Hollywood movie Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods’ is postponed to March 17th ,2023. As per the previous announcement, the sequel to ‘Shazam!’ was slated to hit the screens on December 21st ,2022. In his latest tweet on 25th August, the director of the movie, David F. Sandberg announced the postponement. As per his tweet, the release date was moved to avoid the clash with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ which is all set to open on IMAX / PLF screens in December 2022.

Shazam Part 2

The first movie ‘Shazam!’ was released in April 2019. A superhero, Shazam is a character from the American comic published by DC Comics. Shazam is popularly known by the name Captain Marvel.

In the first movie, the story revolves around the teenager Billy Batson (Angel) who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam as his new champion. Just by saying “Shazam”, he lets the boy transform himself into an adult superhero, possessing different superpowers. The first part, Shazam! was a blockbuster with the movie grossing $366 million worldwide. The film received rave reviews for Sandberg’s direction and the brilliant performances of the actors.

Who Is In Shazam 2

Shortly after the release of ‘Shazam!’, the makers of the movie started discussions about its sequel. By August 2020, the title of the movie and the returning cast were announced. In the sequel, the plot is about a family of teenage heroes under the leadership of Billy Batson / Shazam fighting against the daughters of Atlas.

The sequel ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, and The Safran Company and the screenplay is written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. It is the 12th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). As per the news, the distribution of the movie will be carried out by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Where Is Shazam 2 Being Filmed

The principal photography of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ started on May 26th, 2021 in Atlantia, Georgia. The cinematographer of the movie is Gyula Pados. Post the outbreak of Covid-19 in mid-2020, the production of the movie was halted. Finally, the filming of the movie concluded on August 31, 2021.

Will There Be A Shazam 2

In June, director David F. Sandberg announced that Grace Caroline Currey would also be acting in the role of the adult superhero form of Mary. In the first film, the adult superhero form of Mary was portrayed by Michelle Borth. Later, the director swas urprised with an announcement that Benjamin Wallfisch, the music composer of the first film would not be part of the sequel due to scheduling conflicts.

Christophe Beck is the music composer of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. The promotions of the movie started with Sandberg’s announcement during a virtual panel held as part of the August 2020 DC FanDome event. The title of the movie and the returning cast was revealed at this event.

Actors And Characters In The Sequel

In ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the main star cast, and the characters played are as follows.

ACTOR CHARACTER Zachary Levi Shazam Asher Angel Billy Batson Grace Fulton Mary Bromfield Adam Brody Super Hero Freddy Faithe Herman Darla Dudley Meagan Good Super Hero Darla Ian Chen Eugene Choi Ross Butler Super Hero Eugene Jovan Armand Pedro Pena D.J. Cotrona Super Hero Pedro Marta Milans Rosa Vasquez Cooper Andrews Victor Vasquez

The other actors include Rachel Zegler in a role yet to be revealed, Helen Mirren donning the character of Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield.

Shazam 2 Release Date

As per the initial plans, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ was all set to release on April 1, 2022. Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release date was moved to November 4, 2022, and later to June 2, 2023. However, filming of some other DC movies was delayed by the pandemic and Shazam was ready for release.

Thus, the release date of the sequel was moved to an earlier date of December 16, 2022. However, in April 2022, the release date was again postponed by 5 days to 21st December. As a big blow to the sky-high expectation of fans, recently the release date was again moved to March 17, 2023.

Expectations

Ahead of the release, there are huge expectations from movie buffs about ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. To add to the excitement, the lead actor Zachary Levi came up with a statement that the sequel will be better than the first part. Rachel Zegler remarked that the movie is a “cinematic masterpiece.” She also added that the movie will be heavily inspired by family. Hope the sequel lives up to the expectations of Shazam fans worldwide.

