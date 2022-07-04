What’s Moonhaven About? Release Date, Trailer, And Cast Explored!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The exceptional scientific fictional series, “Moonhaven” is about to set its path on a community based on the moon, where the protagonist, Bella Sway, who is a pilot, is left high and dry after traveling to her future and finding herself committed to a crime.

Moonhaven Release Date, Trailer, And Cast

Bella has been marooned among the Utopian community to find a solution to the crisis that is emerging on the earth, which will possibly end civilization there. Bella then realizes that in order to complete her task, she must first of all gain control over the Moonhaven and thus she moves forward to pair up with an official investigator who is potential enough to help her in her mission to stop the source from ending the earth’s existence.

The series to save humanity would be released on AMC+ on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The starting episode along with the next one would be aired simultaneously with a weekly gap and the flowing episodes may be shortly delayed to upload to create the elasticity and suspense maintained throughout the series.

The trailer of the sequence has been already disclosed by the team that focuses on the controversies of Bella who is set to save the world completely from crushing apart. It also shares a little sighting of the Moonhaven, which implies that there is some sort of darkness prepared in the series that is waiting for the audience to spectate from the episodes once they release.

The Moonhaven trailer carries a viewer into its prolific areas where it catches the sight of a murderer in the darkness, and the Utopian community, which is weird in itself, filled with chaos and suspense. The short video gives an impression that leads to a finding that indicates no trust, no dependency, or no brotherhood shall be expected out of anyone in the series throughout the episodes.

There is a background voice that whispers that nobody can heal the blackened hearts of the creatures and thus, the viewers might get to witness the cruel and disheartened acts of the characters.

The journey of Bella cannot be anticipated to be trouble-free but should be expected as grueling and back-breaking as darkness seems to find a way to attack and stop the earth pilot who time traveled and reached there, from blocking the artificial intelligence from tearing apart the home-earth.

Just like the story plot and suspense, the casting is also quite splendid and appreciative with a handful of actors whom the team certainly relies on.

Emma McDonald as Bella Sway, Dominic Monaghan as Paul Sereno, Joe Manganiello as Tomm Schultz, Amara Karan as Indira Mare, Ayelet Zurer as Maite Voss, Kadeem Hardison as Arlo, Hoji Fortuna as Booker, and Yazzmin Nevel as Sonda Crux.