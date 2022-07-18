0 SHARES Share Tweet

Terrence LeVarr Thornton is an American rapper who is famously known as Pushpa T, was born, and raised in New York City.

Along with his brother and fellow rapper No Malice, he created Re-Up Records, and this is how he initially rose to prominence.

Who Is Pusha T ? Net Worth, Age, Wife !!

Thornton revealed in September 2010 that he had signed with Def Jam Recordings’ GOOD Music subsidiary, which is run by Kanye West.

He appeared on Kanye West’s song “Runaway” later that year, which reached its highest position of number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pushpa T is a 45-year-old American rapper and record executive born in New York City and soon relocated to Virginia with the whole family.

Quick Facts About Pushpa T

Here are 2 interesting facts about Pushpa T:

Fact1: Terrence is not only called Pushpa T but also King Pushpa and Terrar.

Fact2: Push’s support for Brown’s freedom assisted Barack Obama, in granting clemency to a guy who had served 22 years in prison, a second opportunity at a normal life.

How Much Does Pushpa T Earn

As of 2022, Pushpa T’s earnings are unknown, but his net worth is widely known and it is recorded to be $15 million.

The Age And Early Life Of Pushpa T Are Explored

Pusha T, 45, was born in the New York City neighborhood of The Bronx, but his family soon moved to Virginia Beach, where he and his brother Gene Thornton spent their formative years.

The brothers both sold drugs as youths, with Gene finally being expelled from his parents’ home once they learned of his activities.

He and his brother started a group called Clipse in 1992 and started pursuing a career in hip-hop.

Pushpa T’s Net Worth And Career

Shortly after starting Clipse, the brothers met fellow Virginian Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes, a record producer, who assisted them in securing a recording deal with Elektra Records in 1997.

Terrence adopted the stage name Terrar at first and now he is known as Pushpa T.

They started working on their debut album and their career skyrocketed since then. Pushpa T has bagged several prestigious awards and has been on billboards’ top charts several times.

He has made a few albums that are very famous and loved by the public, making him one of the best rappers of all time.

Pushpa T’s Wife And Children

Pusha T and Virginia Williams welcomed their first child, Nigel Brixx Thornton, on June 11, 2020. The name of their child drew criticism online since “Brixx” appears to be slang for cocaine, which Pusha T frequently mentions in his songs.

Interesting Facts About Pushpa T

Here’s an interesting fact about Pushpa T:

Рuѕhа T disagreed with Drake after he had fired a shot at his ghostwriters and he wrote a diary, Duppy Freestyle, to express how he felt about Drake.

