Have you ever heard of the Curse, as well as the Oak Island Mysteries? Marty Lagina is a television personality as well as an explorer.

The Lagina brothers — Marty and Rick Lagina — are the headliners of this program. Both brothers were attempting to solve the enigma of their Oaks Island using various approaches in collaboration with world-renowned experts.

This show has been on the air since January 2014 and is known as the treasure hunt show.

All About Marty Lagina: Net Worth, Wife, Death

This article will help you learn everything there is to know about Marty Lagina!

Marty Lagina is a television personality as well as an explorer who ascended into the annals station of the treasure-hunt series namely, The Curse of Oak Island.

He graduated in mechanics. Marty is not on any social networking platforms.

How Much Does Marty Lagina Earn?

Marty has become extremely renowned over the years, and even though he was already a successful businessman before “The Curse of Oak Island,” his fortune has grown much more.

So, have you ever wondered how wealthy Marty is currently?

According to credible sources, Lagina’s net worth might be as high as $100 million.

Don’t you think it’s rather impressive?

Family Background Of Marty Lagina

Marty is the third child of Ann Cavalier and George Lagina, after a younger brother, Rick, and two sisters, Martina and Terese

Marty was born in August of 1955 and is sixty-seven years old. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan Technological College.

In addition to failing jobs in both technological enterprises, he attended Law School at the University of Michigan.

Other Interests

In addition to treasure hunting on Oak Island, he worked as an independent petroleum engineer while attending law school. He is also established Terra Energy Ltd.

Marty Lagina later sold the oil and gas company to CMS Energy. Mari Vineyards is also owned by him.

He’s also a big backer of the quest for buried wealth on Oak Island. He is also a partner in Oak Island Tours. It’s a collaboration amongst the show’s cast members.

Marty Lagina also founded Heritage Sustainable, a non-profit organization. It is a wind turbine manufacturer.

What Is The Curse Of Oak Island?

The Lagina Brothers, along with Craig Tester, Dan Blankenship, and Alan J. Kostrzewa, has 78 percent of The Oak Island. It also earns money from tourism.

Their treasure-hunting expedition began in 2006. The crew was able to discover various historical treasures.

Prometheus Entertainment later contacted the Oak Island hunters. They did so to work together on a reality program. Finally, in 2014, their show “The Curse of Oak Island” debuted on History.

Wedded Life Of Marty Lagina

His wife Margaret Olivia Lagina, was a married woman. They gave birth to two children. Alex Lagina is the son, while Maddie Lagina is the daughter.

Furthermore, on June 5, 1948, the couple got married. Following their marriage, they resided in Milwaukee for two years.

The couple has been married for several years and has a peaceful and happy life with their children. His son Alex Lagina appears in the same show as him and Rick, The Curse of Oak Island.

