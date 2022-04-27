Nikki Guidish is involved with Patrick Cantlay, a professional golfer from the United States. Nikki Guidish is a model from the United States. Her current partner is Patrick Cantlay, a well-known professional golfer located in Long Beach, California. Cantlay has been a professional golfer for the past eight years, earning four victories on the PGA Tour.

Nikki Guidish Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Boyfriend And More

A few weeks ago, she was photographed with the golfer when he captured his second triumph at the Memorial Tournament. If we’re being honest, Nikki was cheering for her boyfriend the entire time he holed an 11-foot par putt to secure the victory.

Quick Facts about Nikki Guidish

Florida, United States, is where she grew up. She is a Model Pharmacist as a professional. Her height is 5’8″ On the other hand, Nikki is academically superior to her golfer sweetheart, who is a year younger. Her spouse, who stands at 5’10, is an inch and a half shorter than Guidish

Nikki Guidish family

Nikki grew up in Naples, Florida, where she was educated at home by her parents. Besides that, she has a brother named Joe Guides, who prefers to be addressed as Joe Guidish.

Nikki Guidish Personal Life

Nikki works as a pharmacist at Publix Pharmacy. She worked as an intern at Sunshine Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacology Services, and Morsani Family Medicine before pursuing a full-time career in the healthcare field.

Nikki works as a model as well as a fitness competitor. Even on Home Shopping Network, she was the face of Tony Little shoes. Nikki has amassed a considerable fortune through various professional undertakings, and she is not an exception to this rule. However, the matter is still being investigated.

Nikki Guidish Career:

In her professional life, Nikki works as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Jupiter, Florida, and as such, she is well-versed in the medical area. Nikki also supervises the pharmaceutical department at Publix, where she also works as a pharmacist, which she founded.

Nikki began her career as an intern at Sunshine Pharmacy, followed by positions at Clinical Pharmacology Services and Morsani Family Medicine. She even walked the HSN runway in Tony Little shoes, which she designed herself.

Nikki Guidish Net Worth:

Meanwhile, due to her professional golfing career, her golfing beau has amassed a net worth of about $17 million.

Important Facts About Nikki Guidish

Since the beginning of the year, Nikki Guidish’s love affair with six-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay has been publicly documented.

They decided to keep their relationship a secret for the most part. Nikki made her first public appearance with her lover at his Memorial Tournament in 2021, marking the occasion as their first public appearance together.

Nikki Guidish is an enthralling person to be around. Her maternal grandmother, Juliann M Guides, was a talented golfer who competed in and won multiple club competitions.

Nikki competed in the RXMuscle The Truth In Bodybuilding 2014 contest, where she was one of the competitors.

Her partner has collected a total of six PGA Tour victories, including the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (2017), the Memorial Tournament (2017), and the Farmers Insurance Open (2017). (2019 and 2021).

Nikki has nearly 11,000 Instagram followers, according to her profile.

In addition to his internships at Sunshine Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacology Services, and Morsani Family Medicine, Guidish has gained valuable medical expertise through other means.

