Xander Schauffele, a golfer from the United States, has won numerous PGA Tour titles and an Olympic gold medal, making him one of the sport’s most consistent performers. Additionally, he has finished in the top 10 of several other major tournaments and has represented the United States at both the Presidents and Ryder Cups.

Xander Schauffele: Age, Wife, Ethnicity, Net Worth, And More

His wife, Maya Lowe, has been by his side throughout his professional life, and they have two children. The two met in college and have been together since 2014 when Schauffele relocated to New York City to pursue a degree at Columbia University.

They have two children together. Schauffele attended San Diego State University, where he studied and played golf, while Lowe participated at the University of California, San Diego, where he studied and played golf.

Similarly, Schauffele graduated from college with a degree in Social Sciences, but Lowe graduated from the same institution with a degree in Science and Public Health.

“Center Manager Flex” position at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest is indicated on her LinkedIn page. Since December of last year, she has been working in a place-based in San Diego.

The importance of volunteering in Lowe’s life has been a constant throughout her life. In 2014, she worked as a Peace Corps Campus Ambassador for the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to her work as an operations intern with Project Concern International, a non-profit based in San Diego, Lowe volunteered her time in the community.

Furthermore, she worked as a volunteer at Planned Parenthood before being recruited as a full-time employee. Following the US Open championship, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2021.

Shauffele, who was playing in his first tournament as a married man, said, “I mean no disrespect to anyone here, but I would not choose a location where it rains so much for my honeymoon.” After spending a significant amount of time together, we decided to become public with our relationship. “We couldn’t be more pleased.”

He posted a photo of his wedding party, which featured the couple’s French bulldog, to his Instagram account, and the image has since gone viral.

Interesting facts About Xander Schauffele

Xander was born and reared in the California city of San Diego.

Xander has four official passports. German, French, Taiwanese, and American ancestors may all be traced back to his father and mother, born in Germany.

His father Stefan was a promising decathlon competitor for Germany until he was killed in a head-on collision with a drunk driver, effectively ending his Olympic dreams.

Xander attended Long Beach State University for his first year before transferring to San Diego State University for his second year. 6. The year 2015 marked how he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences.

Xander Schauffele Age:

An American professional golfer named Alexander Victor Schauffele was born on October 25, 1993, in San Diego, California, the son of professional golfers who were also parents. Since then he began playing golf professionally in 2015 and has already won four PGA Tour events.

During the first round of competition at Southern Dunes GC in Maricopa, Arizona, Schauffele finished second. At Oak Valley Golf Club in Beaumont, California, he won the second stage and tied for 45th place in the finals to earn a Web.com Tour card.

