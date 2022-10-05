Who Is Nazanin Mandi? Miguel’s Wife Files For Divorce After Three Years Of Marriage

After three years of marriage, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are now going their separate ways. She filed for divorce from the singer on October 4.

The source said that Mandi said that they could not resolve their differences and that they had already signed a prenuptial agreement in which they divided their assets equally. Mandi gave “TBD” as the date of the separation, so it is still unknown.

The couple had separated in September last year, and their agent had said the same. Earlier this year, they got back together, and at the same time, Miguel posted a picture on Instagram.

She is also known as Nazanin Aliza Mandighomi Pimentel. She started modeling when she was 10 years old and sang in Mozart’s Requiem, K. 626, at Carnegie Hall in New York. She attended Valencia High School and studied both jazz and classical music. She received her diploma in June 2004.

Nazanin first worked as a model for Vogue, Maxim, Esquire Malaysia, Allure, CosmoGirl, Sports Illustrated, and other magazines after signing with Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles. She then launched a collection for swimwear brand Chynna Dolls in March 2017.

Mandi participated in the first season of American Idol because her mother asked her to. She made it to the Top 35 but was kicked out because she was not yet 16 years old.

She began her career as an actress in the Disney Channel show That’s So Raven. In 2005, she was featured in the show R U The Girl. After a few more cameos, she made her film debut in 2020 with The Last Conception.

Forever Mood, Nazanin’s first song, came out in July 2019. It was produced by Siviwe “The Code” Mngaza, and Midian Mathers and her husband Miguel also collaborated on it. In 2018, she was a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and from 2020, she is doing the same for Missguided.

She was also a spokesperson for Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty. At the Savage X Fenty show Vol. 2 in October 2020, she walked the runway and appeared with her husband.

Despite being a well-known celebrity, she struggled with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and other issues. She was featured on the BET show Body of Work and talked about how she broke a bad diet habit and how she managed to maintain a healthy weight.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have been in a relationship since 2005. No one knows how they met. The couple got engaged in January 2016 and married in November 2018 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

Last year, they said they were splitting up, and Mandi changed her last name to Pimentel on Instagram. This January, they decided to get back together.

