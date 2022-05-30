Who Is Martin Short? See His Age, Net Worth, Wife, Marriage

Martin Short is a multi-talented person. He is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, singer as well as a writer.

Things To Know About Martin Short’s Age, Net Worth, Career

He got his fame by working on the television programs SSTV and Saturday Night Live. The birth name of Martin Short was Martin Hayter Short.

Martin Short’s Early life And Education

The Canadian-American actor was born on 26th March 1950 in Hamilton, Ontario. Presently his age is 72 years.

He is the youngest child of his parents and the name of his siblings are Michael Short who is a comedy writer, Nora Short, Brian Short, and David Short who was killed in a car accident in Montreal in 1962. At that time David was just 12 years old.

Michael Short won two Emmy Awards for comedy sketch writing. The name of his mother is Olive Hayter who was an English and Irish descent and the name of his father is Charles Patrick Short who was an Irish Catholic emigrant from Crossmaglen, South Armagh in Northern Ireland.

During the Irish War of Independence Short’s father came to North America as a stowaway.

Olive Hayter died in 1968 because she was a cancer patient. Two years later his father died from a stroke.

Martin Short went to Westdale Secondary School. After that, he has graduated in 1971 from McMaster University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work.

Personal Life Of Martin Short

Martin Short met Nancy Dolman in 1972 during the run of Godspell. Nancy Dolman is a comedian comic actress. They got married in 1980.

Dolman took retirement from show business in 1985 after becoming a mother and raising their family. The couple adopted three children.

The name of the three children is Katherine, Oliver, and Henry. Short’s wife Dolman died of ovarian cancer on 21st August 2010.

Short makes his home with his family in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. He has another home on Lake Rosseau in Ontario.

Martin Short is a citizen of the United States. He owns two stars on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Martin Short’s Career, Net Worth, And Awards

Martin Shorts has appeared in various comedy films such as Three Amigos in 1986, Innerspace in 1987, Three Fugitives in 1989, Captain Ron in 1992, Clifford in 1994, Mars Attacks!

In the year of 1997, Jungle 2 Jungle and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006.

He played a role in the sitcom Mulaney from 2014 to 2015, the variety series Maya and Marty in 2016, and The Morning Show in 2019.

Presently, he is working on the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the building.

He won a Golden Glove Award, a Screen Actor Guild Award, and a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for this show.

He is also known for his other work as he provided voice work for films like Pebble and the Penguin, The Prince of Egypt, Treasure Planet, The Wind Rises, etc.

The popular actor has received two Tony Award nominations, twelve Primetime Emmy Award nominations, Robert Altman Award from Independent Spirit Awards, etc.

The Net Worth of Martin Short is $40 million.

