Biography

It’s John Travolta’s Time Again! Net Worth In 2022, Wife, Children, Movies & More!!

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

Actor and singer John Travolta is a household name in the United States. In the 1970s, he became famous for his roles in Welcome Back, Kotter, Carrie, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Urban Cowboy, among others.

John Travolta was born on February 18, 1954, in Inglewood, New Jersey. Although he’s always had a passion for acting, he didn’t finish high school before starting his career as an actor. Take a look at his acting background. He rose to fame as Vinnie in the hit TV show Welcome Back, and now he’s a household name. Saturday Night Fever and Grease were two more hits for Elvis in the 1980s.

After this, Travolta continued to land new roles, but by the late 1980s and early 1990s, many thought his career was coming to an end.

John Travolta Height, Age, Net worth

Today, “John Travolta” is 68 years old; his height and weight as of 2022 are 6 feet 1 inch and 1.88 meters respectively; he was born on February 18, 1954.

John Travolta is expected to have a net worth of $250 million by the year 2022. A young Travolta was already raking in millions of dollars when he made his first movie at the age of 21. With the rise in his popularity, so was his fortune. He was making $10 million a film by 1996. His films have grossed $4.3 billion worldwide.

With a worldwide box office haul of $4.3 billion, John Travolta was recognized as one of the most successful actors of all time. Several of his films, including Grease, Saturday Night Fever, and Hairspray, have grossed over $100 million in the United States. Eight of his films have made more than $200 million at the global box office.

Career

As a youngster, John made the decision to move to New York City in order to pursue acting. “Grease” tour cast member before Broadway role in “Over Here!!” “Over Here!” He then decided to pursue a career in film and relocated to Los Angeles.

In 1972, he appeared as an extra on the television show “Emergency.”. In 1976, he made his acting debut as a bully in the box office smash “Carrie.” It didn’t, however, turn him into a household name.

BornFebruary 18, 1954
Age68
Networth $250 million
Height 6 feet 1 inch
SpouseKelly Preston

John rose to fame as Vinnie on the television sitcom “Welcome Back Kotter” from 1975 to 1979. During the decade of the 1970s, John became increasingly well-known, and his single “Let Her In” peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” both had John as Danny Zuko and Tony Manero, respectively. John rose to A-list stardom, making him a household name around the world. ‘Saturday Night Fever’ cast member John was nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

John Travolta In the 1980s

In the early 1980s, John appeared in a few low-budget films, which harmed his career. Only “Staying Alive,” the sequel to “Saturday Night Fever,” was a commercial success during this time period. John was back on track in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Like Who’s Talking? and Pulp Fiction were two of his most well-known credits. As of this writing, he’s back on the A-list.

Before he started “Battlefield Earth,” John worked on his own project. The movie didn’t work out. Aside from “Hairspray,” he appeared in several other films during this time period, but none of them were particularly memorable. At the moment, he mainly shows action movies, thrillers, and dramas. As Bob Shapiro in “The People vs. O.J.” Simpson, he received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal.

Family

Kelly Preston is John Travolta’s wife, and the two of them are inseparable.

chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun

