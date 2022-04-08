Gunsmoke is an American television and radio series. The television series was telecasted from the year 1955 to the year 1975. This show of television is also known to be one of the longest-running high points shows on television.
Where Was Gunsmoke Filmed?
The show is comprised of a total of 635 episodes. The show was built by writer John Meston and director Norman Macdonnell. The protagonist of the series is lawman Marshal Matt Dillon. The role of the protagonist was played on the radio by William Conrad and on television by James Arness. When the series was first released it was titled Gun Law in the first place but later it was amended to Gunsmoke.
Various numerous scenes of this long television series were shot in an area called Johnson Canyon, this area is near Kanab, Utah. The set which was organized in the area of Johnson Canyon was probably the biggest set to be ever set up in the area of Kanab. The set can still be seen from the road however it is not reachable in its condition of typical dilapidation.
Locations of Filming of this television series
- Old Tucson studios
- Iverson ranch
- Big sky movie ranch
- Vasquez rocks
- Paramount ranch
- Bronson canyon
- Melody ranch
- Former Kanab movie ranch
The cast of Radio of Gunsmoke
Regulars
- William Conrad as Matt Dillon
- Parley Baer as Chester Wesley Proudfoot
- Howard McNear as Doc Adams
- Georgia Ellis as Kitty Russell
Recurring
- Mr. Hightower was played by Harry Bartell
Guest stars
- Edgar Barrier
- Jeanne Bates
- Dick Beals
- Frank cady
- Virginia Christine
- Hans Conried
- Richard deacon
- John Dehner
- Don diamond
- Lawrence Dobkin
- Sam Edwards
- Paul frees
- Virginia Gregg
- Jerry Hausner
- Joseph Kearns
- Jack kitchen
- John Mcintire
- Junius Matthews
- Ralph Moody
- Jeanette Nolan
- Vic Perrin
- Barney Phillips
- Peggy rea
- John Stephenson
- James Westerfield
The cast of the TV of Gunsmoke
Regulars
- James Arness as Matt Dillon
- Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode (1955–1964)
- Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell (1955–1974)
- Milburn Stone as Doc Galen Adams
- Ken Curtis as Festus Haggen (1964–1975)
- Burt Reynolds as Quint Asper (1962–1965)
- Roger Ewing as Thaddeus “Thad” Greenwood (1965–1967)
- Buck Taylor as Newly O’Brien (1967–1975)
- Glenn Strange as Sam Noonan (1961–1973)
Recurring
- Dabbs Greer as Mr. Jonas
- Roy Roberts as Mr. Bodkin (1965–1975)
- Herb Vigran as Judge Brooker
- Howard Culver as Howie the hotel clerk
- Pat Hingle as Dr. John Chapman (1971)
- James Nusser as Louie Pheeters (1956-1970)
- Tom Brown as Ed O’Connor (1959, 1968–1974)
- Ted Jordan as Nathan Burke
Apart from the listed TV actors of the television series, Gunsmoke, there were many other actors also who contributed to the filming of this iconic TV series.
