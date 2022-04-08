Gunsmoke is an American television and radio series. The television series was telecasted from the year 1955 to the year 1975. This show of television is also known to be one of the longest-running high points shows on television.

Where Was Gunsmoke Filmed?

The show is comprised of a total of 635 episodes. The show was built by writer John Meston and director Norman Macdonnell. The protagonist of the series is lawman Marshal Matt Dillon. The role of the protagonist was played on the radio by William Conrad and on television by James Arness. When the series was first released it was titled Gun Law in the first place but later it was amended to Gunsmoke.

Various numerous scenes of this long television series were shot in an area called Johnson Canyon, this area is near Kanab, Utah. The set which was organized in the area of Johnson Canyon was probably the biggest set to be ever set up in the area of Kanab. The set can still be seen from the road however it is not reachable in its condition of typical dilapidation.

Locations of Filming of this television series

Old Tucson studios

Iverson ranch

Big sky movie ranch

Vasquez rocks

Paramount ranch

Bronson canyon

Melody ranch

Former Kanab movie ranch

The cast of Radio of Gunsmoke

Regulars

William Conrad as Matt Dillon

Parley Baer as Chester Wesley Proudfoot

Howard McNear as Doc Adams

Georgia Ellis as Kitty Russell

Recurring

Mr. Hightower was played by Harry Bartell

Guest stars

Edgar Barrier

Jeanne Bates

Dick Beals

Frank cady

Virginia Christine

Hans Conried

Richard deacon

John Dehner

Don diamond

Lawrence Dobkin

Sam Edwards

Paul frees

Virginia Gregg

Jerry Hausner

Joseph Kearns

Jack kitchen

John Mcintire

Junius Matthews

Ralph Moody

Jeanette Nolan

Vic Perrin

Barney Phillips

Peggy rea

John Stephenson

James Westerfield

The cast of the TV of Gunsmoke

Regulars

James Arness as Matt Dillon

Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode (1955–1964)

Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell (1955–1974)

Milburn Stone as Doc Galen Adams

Ken Curtis as Festus Haggen (1964–1975)

Burt Reynolds as Quint Asper (1962–1965)

Roger Ewing as Thaddeus “Thad” Greenwood (1965–1967)

Buck Taylor as Newly O’Brien (1967–1975)

Glenn Strange as Sam Noonan (1961–1973)

Recurring

Dabbs Greer as Mr. Jonas

Roy Roberts as Mr. Bodkin (1965–1975)

Herb Vigran as Judge Brooker

Howard Culver as Howie the hotel clerk

Pat Hingle as Dr. John Chapman (1971)

James Nusser as Louie Pheeters (1956-1970)

Tom Brown as Ed O’Connor (1959, 1968–1974)

Ted Jordan as Nathan Burke

Apart from the listed TV actors of the television series, Gunsmoke, there were many other actors also who contributed to the filming of this iconic TV series.

