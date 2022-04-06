Brian Hickerson (born April 25, 1989, age 32) is a well-known American real estate agent, social media influencer, television personality, sales professional, celebrity partner, recruiter, and bourgeois who is from Greenville, South geographic region. Brian is well-known in the industry as the ex-boyfriend of well-known star Hayden Panettiere. To name a few things, Hayden is a well-known American actor, model, and singer.

Know About Brian Hickerson-Wiki, Girlfriend, Career, And Net Worth

Brian Hickerson, a lovely factor, is well-known for his previous position as a Recruiter for Realty Mogul. He also worked as a Business Solutions Manager for the Adams & Martin group. Brian is also noted for making a previous allusion to American actress Hayden Panettiere. Aside from that, Hickerson is a well-known TV personality.

Brian Hickerson’s Career:

When it comes to his profession, Brian Hickerson is currently employed as a sales representative. He has been self-employed since April 2020. According to his Linkedin page, Brian began working as a health professional at Medicine Associates in May 2007.

He worked there for three years. After that, he worked as a Business Development/Operations Manager for hectoliter Management as a replacement. He worked with hectoliter Management from April 2012 to January 2015.

Not only that, but he also worked at Adams & Martin for a year as a Business Solutions Manager. He was also a RealtyMogul recruiter in the past. He has strong relationships to a number of well-known agencies as a knowledgeable factor.

Brian Hickerson’s Family:

Following a thorough investigation, we learned that Brian may be a member of a business family. David Hickerson, his father, is a notable bourgeois and skillful figure. According to his father’s Facebook page, David is the corporate executive and president of Hickerson Property Management LLC.

Brian’s father, David, may also be a former vice president of Voith’s company, Sales and Promotions. According to accounts, Brian’s stepmother’s name is Halina Hickerson. On the other hand, Brian spent his childhood tinkering with his four siblings, two brothers, and two sisters.

Brian Hickerson’s Girlfriend:

Not only that but Brian was also offered a four-year tentative contract. Hayden and Brian were seen together again after the film’s release. They were photographed together at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Brian Hickerson’s Net Worth:

Brian and his family, according to insiders, enjoy a luxury lifestyle in Los Angeles. He is the proud owner of a beautiful house. Hickerson’s real estate company makes a lot of money.

In addition, he receives commissions from brokerage firms, which he utilizes to enhance his earnings. The online price for Hickerson is estimated to be between $5 and $6 million (approx.).

What was the reason behind Brian Hickerson’s incarceration?

According to his IMDb page, Brian starred alongside Officer Williams in the 2017 film M.F.A. In April 2021, Brian was sentenced to 45 days in county jail for assaulting his ex-partner Hayden Panettiere. He is currently rumored to be residing in l.

Hickerson was eventually applauded by the police in May 2019 for assaulting Hayden. Hickerson was eventually released after posting $5,000 bail. On the seventeenth day of the Gregorian calendar month of 2020, Brian’s light-emitting diode was found not guilty on all eight counts. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in county jail.

Read More :