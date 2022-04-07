When she appeared on a podcast with her husband Brian Fichera, the TV anchor sang a song he had written on the spot many years before.

During her appearance on the show, she by her husband Brian, with whom she remembered singing songs to one another while they lived in a tall Boston home.

Dylan Dreyer- Husband, Children, Net Worth, Age & More

It’s where your fiancée plays natural second base, not first base or third base or double and a half base, that Dylan overheard Brian sing when he was up on the third floor of the hotel. It was a recollection she had when Brian and Dylan were on the first and third floors, respectively. Their first child, Dylan Dreyer, and her spouse Brian Fichera were born earlier than expected.

The Timeline

The birth of Russell James Fichera, the cohost of the Today show’s third son, on October 2 marked the first time she became a mother to three boys. Her water broke six weeks early on September 28, and she was in the hospital for observation, which meant she wouldn’t be on Today’s third hour “for a bit.” The excellent news came only days later.

Over the weekend, Dylan showed off her baby boy, whom the family has already named Rusty. Calvin Bradley, four, and Oliver George, one, are the older brothers of Dylan and Brian’s newest arrival, named after their fathers, James and Russell. Waiting until November to see him is pushing it for me.”

The 40-year-old weather presenter also thanked the doctors and employees at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital for feeling safe and secure and never making her afraid or nervous. Rusty had to stay in the hospital for a lengthier period following the surgery, while Dylan was allowed to roam about, eat, and ultimately return home.

Dylan Dreyer’s Family

Even though she was heartbroken to be leaving without Rusty, she felt better knowing that she would well take care of him while she was gone. The narrator exclaims, “He’s prospering!” Growing up, he gains strength, learns to feed and breathe independently, and becomes more independent. What awaits you at home is unknown, so hurry up and return home as soon as possible, buddy.

Dylan and her family received an outpouring of love and support from fans of the Today show presenter in the comments section. Russell was delighted at the party. “Have fun,” said a third. One fan put it, “Rusty comes home to a loving family waiting for him.”

His note to her said, “You are a genius and an athlete, and they believe in you to the core,” with the last paragraph saying, “if you can give birth and nurture a child, you can accomplish anything.”

We’ll let you be the judge!! https://t.co/NExl64wBFg — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 4, 2022

Conclusion

As a meteorologist, much of Dylan’s worries stemmed from her awareness of the dangers she was putting herself in.

Because of the risk, they won’t accompany me into the storm,” she said to co-stars Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. ‘They had no clue what to expect when they entered a Category 5 hurricane at the moment, even though it had reduced to a Category 4,’ he said.

