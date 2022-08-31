All About Weird Al Yankovic Net Worth, Career, Early Life!

Weird Al Yankovic is the stage name for Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic, the famous comedian, and actor in America. Furthermore, his incredible songs are a superb addition to the world of humorous creativity.

People are crazy about this fun-loving personality and his spectacular performances. Apart from stand-up comedies, the world also praises Yankovic’s excellent work as a report producer and parody artist.

Weird Al Yankovic Net Worth, Personal Life, Age, Career!

He has been ruling in this industry for more than 20 years now. The fans often consider him the best musical performer in the world in the comedy genre. The polka medleys are pretty famous among different age groups. He owns more than $20 million net worth as per current records.

Most people are inquisitive to know about Weird Al’s incredible journey in this industry. This content will brief you on this topic and discuss more interesting facts about his career and love life.

Weird Al Yankovic Net Worth

The musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic is a successful personality across the globe for his incredible, hilarious performances. Such a fusion of music and comedy is a great way to attract more audiences. The songwriter, comedian, and actor have earned huge amounts through brilliant compositions and fabulous performances.

The total number of albums sold worldwide is over 12 million. Furthermore, around six albums by Yankovic also received the status of Platinum. His income list also adds YouTube as one of the prestigious sources.

Weird Al is the director and composer of all these videos on this channel. Although the exact figures for yearly earnings are not available, you can still predict the average net worth of this famous personality.

To date, the original songs of the artist are more than 150. Hence, resources reveal that $20 million is the estimated net worth of Weird Al in 2022.

Weird Al Yankovic Early Life

The current age of Weird Al is 62 years. Downey, California, is the birthplace of this outstanding performer. Alfred took birth to Nick Yankovic and Mary Yankovic on 23rd October 1959.

He is around 6 feet tall. However, other physical statistics are unknown. The musician cum actor took his first lesson on accordion in 1966. It was a sudden purchase, and the incident marked the rise of a future artist.

Spike Jones and Allan Sherman were Alfred’s favorite artists from his childhood days. It implies how the combination of comedy and music attracted him. At the age of 16, Yankovic became a graduate of Lynwood High School as valedictorian.

Later, he took honors and passed out from California Polytechnic State University. It is fascinating to know why people added “Weird” to his name. It was because of a radio current that young Alfred faced at Cat Poly. Since then, he gained more recognition as the name Weird Al.

Date Of Birth 23 October 1959 (age 62 years) Age 62 years Profession Singer, Musician, Actor Height 6 ft(1.83 m) Weight 77 kg Nationality American Net Worth $20 million

Weird Al Yankovic Career

The accordion became Yankovic’s life from childhood. Hence, he decided to take it as a profession in the initial days of his career. After that, he acted as a repo-man for temporary times and worked as an accordion coach part-time. Moreover, Alfred understood that the typical desk job was not for him. Hence, he wanted to shift to another profession by pursuing his dream this time.

The artist sang his first parody at Cat Poly and received tremendous appreciation from the audience. In 2011, he also worked as a best-selling creator for New York Times. Weird Al: The Book (Abrams) is the hardcover illustrating all his struggles, released in 2012.

During his tenure as a top-class artist, he gave different mind-blowing albums to the world. Some names in this list are Polka Party!, Poodle Hat, Running with Scissors, Weird Al Yankovic, Mandatory Fun, and others.

Today, his fans can know about his whereabouts and brilliant activities from different social media platforms. Millions of followers admire the artist through Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Weird Al Yankovic Personal Life

After reading a book on Diet, Weird Al changed his habit and started eating as a vegetarian in 1992. The introverted personality does not have any addiction to alcohol or any medicine.

In 2001, Suzanne Krajewski became the wife of this popular comedian. Nina Yankovic is the beautiful daughter of this happily married couple, who came into their lives in 2003.

However, the following year, 2004, was not very good for the family as the singer lost his parents. An accident of carbon monoxide leakage took the innocent lives of Mr. and Mrs. Yankovic.

Must Read:- All About Jet Li Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Personal Life!

Weird Al Yankovic Real Estate

The dwelling of Weird Al and his family in the Hollywood Hills became a hot topic after the artist spent around $2 million on it in 2001.

The vast mansion stretches for around 7000 square feet and accounts for one of the expensive lands.

But it was astonishing that the singer managed to get it at a meager price. The recent value of similar houses varies between $7 million and $9 million.

Read More:- Who Is Luke Bell? Age, Music, Net Worth, Height, And More!