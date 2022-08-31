Laverne Cox Net Worth, Age, Career, And More!

Laverne Cox is an actress, reality TV star, and TV producer from the United States. She has a net worth of $6 million. She was born on May 29, 1972, in Mobile, Alabama. She has a twin brother named M. Lamar and was raised by her mother and grandmother in AME Zion Church. As a child, Cox was teased for not acting enough like a boy. When she was 11 years old, she attempted suicide.

Laverne Cox Early Life and Career

Laverne Cox was born on May 29, 1972, in Mobile, Alabama. She has a twin brother named M. Lamar, and her mother raised her with her grandmother in the AME Zion Church. Cox was teased as a child for not acting masculine enough.

When she was 11 years old, she attempted suicide. She received her undergraduate education at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham, where she studied creative writing before switching to dance. Cox then went to school at Indiana University Bloomington for two years before transferring to Marymount Manhattan College. At the second school, she began acting classes.

Laverne Cox Television Career

Laverne Cox made guest appearances on “Faking It,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and “The Mindy Project” while still starring in “Orange Is the New Black.” She also produced and appeared in “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word,” a documentary special for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award. Next, Cox played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” a remake of the cult classic that aired on television. In 2017, she began playing transgender attorney Cameron Wirth on the CBS series “Doubt.” However, after only two episodes, the series was canceled.

Cox has also guest starred in series such as “Weird City,” “Dear White People,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Blacklist.” She has also lent her voice to episodes of “Tuca & Bertie” and “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.” Cox appeared on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” in 2022 and played Kacy Duke in the Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna.”

Laverne Cox Film Career

“Musical Chairs,” a 2011 dance film, gave Cox her first major role in a film. A few years later, she starred in the thriller “36 Saints.” In 2015, Cox had her big break when she starred in the film “Grandma” with Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner, Sam Elliott and Marcia Gay Haden.

She later appeared in “Freak Show,” “Can You Keep a Secret” and the 2019 version of “Charlie’s Angels,” where she had a small role. In 2020, Cox was seen in two black thriller comedies with Carey Mulligan: “Bad Hair” and “Promising Young Woman,” which won an Oscar. Some of the films she has previously starred in are “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen” and “Jolt,” an action comedy.

