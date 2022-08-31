In addition to being among Hollywood’s most well-known Asian actors, Jet Li is renowned for his proficient ‘wushu,’ or Chinese martial arts performance. Like other well-known Asian actors like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, Li has established himself in the American entertainment sector.

Jet Li Net Worth, Personal Life, Early Life, Career!

Chinese martial artist and actor Jet Li has appeared in countless films and produced several of them. He appeared in the critically acclaimed, worldwide smash hit “Hero” and the “Once Upon a Time in China” movie series.

Jet Li Net Worth

A $250 million fortune can be attributed to Jet Li. At the Chinese box office, “Shaolin Temple,” one of his biggest hits, is thought to have sold 300 million tickets, netting an estimated US$85 million.

Jet Li and his wife’s private villas in Shanghai are almost finished; with a total area of roughly 5,370 square meters, they are comparable in size to a medium-sized shopping mall. Jet Li is an internationally recognized action star.

Thanks to his skills as a successful entrepreneur, Jet Li’s net worth increased even more. He sold girly cosmetics, ran multiple “Fat Li Burger ” restaurants, and even succeeded in introducing a new vodka brand, “Pure Wonderli,” in China.

Jet Li Early Life

In April of 1963, Li Lianjie, better known by his stage name, Jet Li, was born in Beijing, China. The family had two boys and two girls, making him the youngest of the four kids. The family struggled financially and lived in economic hardship due to his father’s death when he was just two years old.

When he was eight years old, his aptitude for Wushu was discovered while he was enrolled in a summer course at school. Later, he joined the Beijing Wushu Team and started learning from the famous teachers Li Junfeng and Wu Bin.

Wu Bin would even buy food for Li’s family because they couldn’t enjoy the luxury of meat. As a result, he won fifteen gold medals and one silver medal in the Chinese Wushu Championships while he was just a kid.

Date Of Birth 26 April 1963 (age 59 years) Age 59 years Profession Actor, Producer, Director, Martial Artist Height 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Weight 66 kg Nationality Chinese Net Worth $250 million

Jet Li Career

In China, Li began his career as a martial arts film star. In 1982, he made his debut in the Hong Kong-Chinese film “Shaolin Temple.” This movie is the first of its kind to be made in mainland China; all other martial arts movies were made in Hong Kong before this one.

“Shaolin Temple” was a roaring success, filling his bucket to overflowing! It also cemented Li as Hong Kong’s and Hollywood’s first mainland Chinese sensation. It also gave rise to two sequels, both of which starred Li.

His “Once Upon a Time in China” series, which centers on the fabled Chinese folk hero Master Wong Fei Hung, is among his other noteworthy Chinese endeavors. Six films and a television program made up the entire program.

Additionally, he performed in the 1993 sequel to “Fong Sai-yuk” and the 1972 version of “Fist of Fury,” “Fist of Legend,” starring Bruce Lee.

With the release of “Lethal Weapon 4,” Li made his American cinematic debut in 1998. In addition, he played the villain for the first time in his career; he had always been the main hero in his previous Chinese movies.

Li performed admirably despite his limited English language skills at the time. Because director Joel Silver had promised to give him the lead part in his subsequent picture, he had consented to work on “Lethal Weapon 4.”

The epic historical martial arts movie “Hero,” which was a tremendous critical and financial success, marked Li’s comeback to the Chinese market in 2002.

It amassed a total worldwide revenue of $177.4 million, making it the most successful movie in Chinese cinema history at the time. Since then, he has been working on both Chinese and American projects. 2020’s live-action “Mulan” version was his most recent undertaking.

Must Read:- What Is Harrison Ford Net Worth? His Age, Early Life, Career!

Jet Li Personal Life

Li lives a quiet life away from the spotlight as a follower of Tibetan Buddhism. In 1987, he married his “Kids from Shaolin” co-star and Wushu teammate Huang Qiuyan. After three shaky years of marriage and two daughters, the marriage ended in 1990.

Again in 1999, Li married Hong Kong-based actress, Nina Li Chi, making it his second time walking down the aisle. A second marriage to the action star produced two daughters.

Since January 2006, Li has worked for the Chinese Red Cross Society as a “philanthropic ambassador.” In addition, he founded The One Foundation, his own non-profit, following a terrifying incident in the Maldives, where he nearly perished during the tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean in 2004.

This organization assists international disaster relief operations in collaboration with the Red Cross. It has aided in the recovery from catastrophes like the 2008 Sichuan earthquake and the 2009 typhoon Morakot in Taiwan.

Read More:- Who Is Jeff Garlin? Net Worth, Age, Wife, And More!