0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vanessa Marie Bryant is an American philanthropist known as the wife of basketball player Kobe Bryant. Vanessa Bryant has a net worth of $600 million, most of which comes from her late husband’s career as a professional basketball player.

During her high school years, Bryant was a model, but since then she has spent most of her time taking care of her four daughters. Before she married the legendary basketball player, her name was Vanessa Laine, her stepfather’s last name. She was born on May 5, 1982, in Los Angeles, where she also grew up. When Vanessa Laine started her career as a music video model, she was featured in the videos of many famous rappers, including Snoop Dogg and Krazy Bones.



During this time, Kobe Bryant hired her for one of his music videos. The young basketball star couldn’t take his eyes off Vanessa Laine and talked to her whenever he could. He even invented reasons to stay with her longer. It didn’t take long for the young couple to fall in love with each other, and six months after they met, they got engaged.

Vanessa Bryant Husband

Although they had different amounts of money, Kobe Bryant did not want a prenup when he married Vanessa. She told her stepfather that Kobe Bryant had told her that he loved her too much to ever think about divorce. Although they really loved each other, their families were not happy about them dating or getting married.

His parents and sister were so against the marriage that they didn’t even show up for the wedding. Kobe Bryant’s family didn’t like the way Vanessa Bryant looked or that she wasn’t black like the rest of the family.

Nevertheless, the two lovers got married in April 2001 at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. There were only 12 people at the ceremony, so it was very private.

Kobe Bryant and his family had a big fight over how they treated his wife, his wedding, and his marriage.

Although Kobe Bryant’s father is “uncomfortable” because of Vanessa Bryant’s race and “uncomfortable” because of his son’s selfless love for his wife, he says that he and Vanessa Bryant are “cool”.

Name Vanessa Bryant Age 40 Years Vanessa Bryant Husband Kobe Bryant Net Worth $600 million Height 1.65m

Vanessa Bryant Career

As far as I’ve heard, Vanessa Bryant started out as a model. She has modeled for many well-known companies. Sources say that she has also appeared in a number of modeling shows and events. In 2009, she also made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Wedding.

Vanessa Bryant was a prop girl on the set of Colombiana. She has also worked as a prop master in the movie Colombiana. In addition, she has also worked in the movie Man on Fire.

Vanessa is a successful businesswoman who also models. She runs her own fashion website. Sources say that the total net worth of Vanessa Bryant is between 500 and 550 million US dollars (approximately). She is also responsible for her husband’s charities, “Mamba & Mambacita Sports Fdn” and “Granity Studios”.

Over 14.8 million people follow her official Instagram account (as of May 2021). As someone who likes fashion, she also has her own fashion brand. Vanessa Bryant loves animals and treats them as if they were people.

Kobe Bryant’s Widow Receives $16 Million In lawsuits Over Accident Photos

The wife of Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million Wednesday in a $31 million arbitration award against Los Angeles County. The reason was that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had released gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and other people who died in a 2020 helicopter crash.

All nine jurors agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos were an invasion of her privacy and made her feel guilty. When the verdict was read, she wept quietly.

Vanessa Bryant testified during the 11-day trial, with tears in her eyes, that knowing about the photos made her grief worse a month after losing her husband and daughter. She also said the thought that the two might still be out there still gives her panic attacks.

“I worry every day that I might see one of these photos on social media,” she said. “I’m always afraid that my daughters will be on social media and see these things.”

Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter was also among the nine people killed in the accident, was also a plaintiff and received $15 million.

“We are grateful that the jury and the judge gave us a fair trial,” said Jerry Jackson, Chester’s attorney.

Read More:

Kevin Durant Net Worth, Age, Height, Career, Early Life!