Kobe Bryant was an excellent NBA star, entertainer, humanitarian, and millionaire from the United States. So when the news of Kobe Bryant’s loss in a chopper crash on January 26, 2020, became one of those events, people would never forget where they were.

Bryant’s clout in the NBA is legendary. Many today’s players grew up admiring Bryant and mimicking aspects of his game. Actions. Rebounds and shoots. Athleticism. Mastery in the mid-range.

On the day before his 42nd birthday, fans expressed gratitude to Kobe Bryant as a hero, a dad, and an inspiration.

Kobe Bryant Net Worth

Kobe Bryant had a $600 million net worth at the time of his passing. Even after retiring, Kobe was one of the top athletes in the world. Kobe Bryant earned approximately $328 million in salary throughout his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his tenure, Kobe generated around $350 million in sponsorships. He has had $680 million in profits during his career. In addition, he made astute commercial investments. His financial investment in the beverage BodyArmour was worth $200 million at his death.

Just six years prior, he invested $6 million in the stock. In October 2021, Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy all of BodyArmor’s shares.

Kobe Bryant Early Life

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 23, 1978, marked Kobe Bryant’s born. Joe Bryant, his father, was also a sports personality. He was a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

When they noticed Kobe beef on a restaurant menu, his parents named him after it. Joe left the NBA when Kobe was six years old and moved his family to Italy so he could continue playing in a European league.

As a result, Italian became a native language for Kobe. Kobe would travel to the United States in the summer as a pre-teen to play in basketball summer leagues. Joe attended Lower Merion High School once his playing career ended and the family relocated back to Philadelphia.

Kobe led his team to their first state championship in 53 years in high school. He was promptly voted Gatorade’s Men’s National Basketball Player of the Year and a USA Today All-American first-team player.

Because of his outstanding SAT score, Kobe could have attended multiple universities on scholarship, but he chose to pursue the professional ranks instead. As a result, the NBA has never had a player selected younger than Kobe.

Becoming The NBA Legend

He was soon moved to the Lakers and became the second-youngest NBA player in history when the 1996-97 season began. He rapidly established himself with the Lakers and was named to the NBA All-Star Game in only his second season, becoming the league’s youngest All-Star.

With his skilled and well-liked colleague Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant was compelled to share the Lakers’ top player role. The two didn’t get along, but they succeeded under Phil Jackson’s guidance after he was hired as the Lakers’ coach in 1999.

By the time Bryant was 23, the Lakers had won three straight NBA championships. Bryant, a shooting guard, and O’Neal, a center, formed a stunningly powerful combo.

Bryant and the Lakers faced problems after winning their third championship in 2002. The Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in round two in 2003. Bryant was charged with raping a young woman in Colorado many months later. He insisted on his innocence, and ultimately all accusations were withdrawn. However, this made a big blow to his image.

The Lakers, led by Bryant, returned to the finals in 2004 but were defeated by the Detroit Pistons. Following O’Neal’s departure, Bryant became the team’s only leader. Bryant won his fourth NBA championship in 2009, and the series MVP award was given to him for his outstanding 32.4 game average during the finals.

Along with his professional obligations, he also played on the gold-winning American men’s basketball teams in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.

The Chopper Crash

In a much-unexpected development, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among a team flying to a girls’ basketball game in a copter on January 26, 2020, when it malfunctioned and crashed. All nine passengers were slain. Later that year, he was chosen for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kobe Bryant Personal Life

Kobe met Vanessa Laine, 17 at the time, in November 1999. They first connected when she performed in a music video as a background dancer. He was simultaneously working on his first musical album in the studio.

Six months after their initial meetings, they became engaged. Kobe and Vanessa eventually got hitched on April 18, 2001, in Dana Point, California. Four girls in all, in the end, were born to them. Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri are the girls’ names.

