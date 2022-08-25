Kevin Durant Net Worth, Age, Height, Career, Early Life!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kevin Durant has agreed to terms with the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA organization confirmed the revelation in a statement issued by general manager Sean Marks, who disclosed that he, with coach Steve Nash and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, met with KD and his business associate Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant is a pro basketball player from the United States who earned the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in 2013-14, crowning him among the greatest players of his era despite being only in his early twenties. Kevin was a basketball prodigy, quickly growing into one of the top drafts picks in his high school career.

Kevin Durant Net Worth

Kevin Durant is a $200 million net worth American professional basketball player. On and off the court, Kevin is one of the players with the highest salaries. He ranks among the top five NBA players in earnings with a $42 million contract. In addition, his big endorsement deals enable him to earn tens of millions of dollars more each year.

Kevin’s promotional partnerships with businesses like Gatorade, Nike, Degree, and others bring roughly $36 million off the court. Along with that, he has invested in a lot of venture capital. As a result, he has small margins in several startups, including Postmates and the investment software Acorns.

Durant managed to spend $12.05 million on a beachfront home in Malibu, California, in 2018. He placed the house for sale in May 2019 for $13.495 million. In addition, Kevin spent $15.6 million on a property in Hidden Hills, California, in July 2021.

Kevin Durant Early Life

Washington, DC, on September 29, 1988, saw the birth of Kevin Wayne Durant. His father abandoned the family while he was still a newborn, and his parents finally divorced.

Durant’s grandma assisted with his upbringing as a result. He has two brothers, Tony and Rayvonne, and a sister named Brianna. They were raised in the suburbs of Washington, DC, in Prince George’s County, Maryland. When Durant was 13, his dad made a comeback in his existence, and the two spent time traveling across the country to basketball events.

As a kid, Durant was a basketball whiz, quickly becoming one of the most fantastic prospects in the flourishing Washington, D.C.-area basketball scene and an All-American in his senior year. He studied at the University of Texas, where as a freshman, he set conference records for scoring average, rebounding average, and shot blocks.

Date Of Birth 29 September 1988 Age 33 years Profession Basketball player Height 6 ft 10 in(2.08 m) Weight 109 kg Nationality American Net Worth $200 million

Kevin Durant Career

Durant had a stellar undergraduate career with the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Longhorns. During the 2006-07 collegiate seasons, he has crowned the unquestioned national player of the year, receiving the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and eight consecutive recognitions and awards.

He declared for the NBA draft following the campaign. Since then, the Longhorns have immortalized his #35 jersey. The Seattle SuperSonics made Durant their second-round choice in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was crowned NBA Rookie of the Year following his first professional season, recording 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 per game in assists.

In 2008, SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and was renamed the Thunder. He upped his scoring mark by five points during the 2008-09 season, making him a contender for the Most Improved Player Award. During the 2013-14 season, he broke Michael Jordan’s mark for the most uninterrupted games with 25 points or more, with 41.

He formally parted ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and signed a two-year, $54.3 million engagement with the Golden State Warriors in July of that year. In July 2018, he re-signed with the Warriors for a projected $61.5 million over a new two-year agreement. Then, in July 2019, he completed a sign-and-trade agreement with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant has also played for Team USA, helping the team win its first FIBA World Competition since 1994 at the 2010 championship. In addition, Durant briefly dabbled in acting in the 2012 film “Thunderstruck,” portraying a semi-version of self.

Kevin Durant Personal Life

Durant is very devoted to his mum, Wanda, as depicted in the Lifetime documentary The Real MVP: The Wanda Pratt Story. Durant referred to himself as a “high school student” who likes to play video games when he has free time with the Thunder.

He chose the number 35 to remember his childhood coach, Charles Craig, who was killed when he was 35.

Finding out who Kevin is seeing is typically easy, but staying on top of all his dates, flings, and heartbreaks is more challenging. Kevin Durant has been involved in at least five relationships. Jasmine Shine, Letoya Luckett, and Rachel DeMita are all former partners of Kevin Durant. As of late, Monica Wright and Kevin Durant are engaged.

