Thursday, June 23, 2022
Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Not Returning To Franchise, Julie Plec Responds!

There are spoilers ahead for Legacies’ series conclusion, “Just Don’t Be a Stranger, Okay?” So go ahead and read at your own peril. Following the series finale of Legacies, which aired last week on The CW, the long-running Vampire Diaries franchise has come to an end. 

Joseph Morgan’s Klaus made a cameo appearance, while Candice King’s Caroline Forbes made an appearance as well. However, one individual who did not attend was TVD veteran Kat Graham, who recently reiterated her refusal to return to the franchise. Julie Plec, the creator, has taken a stand on this.

“The Door Will Always Be Open For Bonnie Bennett,” Says ‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Julie Plec In Response To Kat Graham

Legacies did an excellent job of bringing in characters from previous shows in the Vampire Diaries universe during its four-season run. Despite this, some fans may have been hoping for a cameo from Bonnie Bennett, Kat Graham’s favorite witch. Julie Plec told Deadline that while she has stated that she does not want to reprise her part, she can still do so if she changes her mind.

Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Not Returning To Franchise, Julie Plec Responds

Bonnie Bennett’s door will always be open, whether it’s for a spinoff or an appearance—whatever. But he knows Kat has a strong opinion about what she wants her career to be and where Bonnie fits in, and he absolutely respects that. Despite Kat Graham’s adamant refusal to return to the vampire-centric franchise, it’s comforting to know that the option is still open to her if she changes her mind.

Given that she’s moved on to other things, it’s understandable that she wouldn’t feel compelled to reprise her part. Who’s to say that if Joseph Morgan can change his mind at the “appropriate time,” she can’t? Julie Plec went on to say that she and her collaborators have approached the singer about a possible return on several occasions. With this, the creator commended her dedication and work ethic, as well as her post-The Vampire Diaries: Season 2 activities.

We’ve contacted Kat several times over the years for various The Vampire Diaries-related inquiries, and she’s always been courteous. She’s quite nice as she walks by. She feels as if she has completed Bonnie’s trip, taken the good parts with her, and put the bad parts behind her in order to move on to the next stage of her career. With her songs, appearances, and acting, she’s been progressing and achieving great success.

Julie Plec was upfront about wanting Kat Graham and others to return for Legacies, so some of this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Despite the fact that the franchise’s third spinoff has concluded, Plec recently revealed that she is working on something new for the franchise. The super producer hasn’t given any specifics on what such a production would entail, though it’s safe to imagine she’d go with something new while staying true to the franchise’s ethos.

It would be fantastic to see Kat Graham reprise her role as Bonnie, and if she does, perhaps Michael Malarkey, who played Bonnie’s boyfriend, Lorenzo “Enzo” St. John, will return as well. After all, Michael Malarkey expressed interest in returning while the franchise was still active. 

