How Old Is Brian Robinson Jr? Injury, Net Worth, Height, Weight, And More!

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin

Brian Robinson Jr. is an American running back for the Washington Commanders in the National Football League (NFL). Before the Commanders selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he won two CFP National Championships while playing college football at Alabama. Brian Robinson will have a net worth of about $2 million by 2022

Brian Robinson Career

Robinson Jr. was born on March 22, 1999, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He attended Hillcrest High School where he rushed for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior year, making the Class 6A All-State team. Brian, a four-star recruit, pledged to play at the University of Alabama.

Brian Robinson Jr

Robinson began his pro career as a rookie. He ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns as a backup to Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs in Alabama’s win in the 2018 CFP National Championship Game.

NameBrian Anthony Robinson
Age23 Years
Net Worth$2 million
Marital statusSingle
ProfessionAmerican Football player
Height1.85 m

Brian Robinson Relationship

Brian Robinson, a 23-year-old athlete, is currently single and does not appear to have a girlfriend or be in a relationship with anyone. He currently seems to be focused on his career, which is why he hasn’t been in a relationship.

Brian uses Instagram to showcase his professional life and career. Most of the photos he posts for his 54.1k followers are about his work life and career.

The fans of the famous NFL player don’t know who his girlfriend is because they don’t have enough information about his personal life and romantic relationship.

Brian Robinson’s Net Worth

Most people think that Brian Robinson will have a net worth of about $2 million by 2022. Since 2018, when he became a professional running back for Washington Commanders, he has earned a good amount of money.

As Brian Robinson’s career progresses, he will likely become richer and have more money. His contract with the Commanders runs through 2026 and guarantees him $849,020. The Washington Commanders selected running back Brian Robinson Jr. with the number 98 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He rushed for 204 yards, which was a league record for a bowl game. This earned him the title of Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic. Robinson is the 27th Alabama player selected by Washington. He joins defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, who was also selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Washington has selected a running back in the third round twice in each of the last three drafts. He is the first Alabama worker ever selected by Washington. In 1948, Lowell Tew was selected as a fullback for the team.

Brian Robinson Is In The Hospital After Being Shot In His car

As per The Source Commander’s rookie Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday in Washington, D.C., during an attempted carjacking or armed robbery.

According to a Post report, his wounds are not life-threatening and he is doing well. A Washington, D.C., police spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said Robinson was shot “a couple of times in the lower limbs.”

Police reportedly found a gun and two suspects a few blocks from where the video was taken. Video from WJLA, a Washington television station, shows Robinson’s car being towed away.

After visiting Robinson Jr. in the hospital Sunday night, the Washington Redskins head coach said Robinson Jr. was in great shape and thanked everyone for wishing him a speedy recovery.

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

