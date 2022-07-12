14.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeCelebrityTyler Cameron Is Reportedly Dating Model Paige Lorenze!!
Celebrity

Tyler Cameron Is Reportedly Dating Model Paige Lorenze!!

By: Rachel Olivia

Date:

spot_img

The American model Tyler Cameron is reported to be dating Piage Lorenze, from the same field of modeling that bulged out the eyes of many. An insider reported that they met through mutual friends, and are often seen in the same circle of friends.

Another model couple is on the go! Tyler Cameron & Paige Lorenze Dating

The hot news was shared by a close person of the Bachelorette franchise as they confirmed the dished couple are seriously in a relationship. They said that the new pair started to mingle with each other and now things are heating up between them both. However, the news is not authenticated by the representatives of the models so far.

Cameron and Lorenze occupied the headlines of the articles after they were spotted together attending the Fourth of July weekend after making out in Florida. The lovely couple has been rumored to frequently hang out and hook up with each other, as they are quite notable after the gossip covering the pair’s names.

Tyler Cameron Is Reportedly Dating Model Paige Lorenze!!

This is not the first time Cameron is dating someone from the same profession as he has previously dated model Camila Kendra. Following the break-up, The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up, got into another romantic relationship with his current girlfriend, Lorenze. However, the reason behind the breakup was of course not Lorenze as it was reported by one of its representatives of Tyler Cameron that Camila required the breakup in order to focus more on her modeling career.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo was also in another relationship with Armie Hammer and she moved out of the bonding when Hammer turned out to be controlling her saying what to do and what not to do, which changed her mind to break off the chains and release him. The piece of information was shared by Lorenze herself in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021.

Dating History Of Paige Lorenze

Lorenze also dated the Whiskey Glasses singer, Morgan Wallen this year, but unfortunately, neither their relationship could last any longer.

In early 2022, Cameron in an exclusive discussion told that he was feeling very single, and soon after, the model was gossipped to be in a fling with the fashion entrepreneur and author, Kristin Cavallari, with whom Cameron was snapped doing a smooch on the sets of a shoot.

Cavallari reacted to the gossip in The Bellas Podcast, saying that she has got nothing to do with Cameron other than business and the 35-year-old also agreed that the fans had no other choice than to misinterpret them as they were clicked in such situations, which cannot be explained. 

Cavallari even told the hosts, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella that she had to hire a person to get the media so that the concern is clear. In the April episode, the author said that the idea worked and she, being soft-spoken, said that Cameron is the nicest person in the whole world. She added that nothing bad, but only shall be speaking about him since he is such a good human being. 

READ MORE:

Latest stories

Must Read

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Charged $96K Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Celebrity Nancy Erin - 0
Q'orianka Waira Qoiana Kilcher is an American actress, singer, and activist who is known for her role as Pocahontas in the 2005 film ‘The...
Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt And Soccer Star Dani Rhodes Got Married At A Beachside Ceremony!!

news Rachel Olivia - 0
The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, TJ Watt,27,  and the American soccer player, Dani Rhodes,24, tied the knot with each other this weekend.  The newlyweds got...
Read more
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.
Previous articleTelemarketing Scam ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’, Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty!
Next article‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Charged $96K Workers’ Compensation Fraud

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Charged $96K Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Celebrity 0
Q'orianka Waira Qoiana Kilcher is an American actress, singer,...

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt And Soccer Star Dani Rhodes Got Married At A Beachside Ceremony!!

news 0
The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, TJ Watt,27,  and the...

Revealed! Honey Boo Boo And Pumpkin Say No Idea About Mama June Surprise Wedding!

Top News 0
In March, "Mama June" Shannon married Justin Stroud in...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN