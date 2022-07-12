Tyler Cameron Is Reportedly Dating Model Paige Lorenze!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American model Tyler Cameron is reported to be dating Piage Lorenze, from the same field of modeling that bulged out the eyes of many. An insider reported that they met through mutual friends, and are often seen in the same circle of friends.

The hot news was shared by a close person of the Bachelorette franchise as they confirmed the dished couple are seriously in a relationship. They said that the new pair started to mingle with each other and now things are heating up between them both. However, the news is not authenticated by the representatives of the models so far.

Cameron and Lorenze occupied the headlines of the articles after they were spotted together attending the Fourth of July weekend after making out in Florida. The lovely couple has been rumored to frequently hang out and hook up with each other, as they are quite notable after the gossip covering the pair’s names.

This is not the first time Cameron is dating someone from the same profession as he has previously dated model Camila Kendra. Following the break-up, The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up, got into another romantic relationship with his current girlfriend, Lorenze. However, the reason behind the breakup was of course not Lorenze as it was reported by one of its representatives of Tyler Cameron that Camila required the breakup in order to focus more on her modeling career.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo was also in another relationship with Armie Hammer and she moved out of the bonding when Hammer turned out to be controlling her saying what to do and what not to do, which changed her mind to break off the chains and release him. The piece of information was shared by Lorenze herself in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021.

Dating History Of Paige Lorenze

Lorenze also dated the Whiskey Glasses singer, Morgan Wallen this year, but unfortunately, neither their relationship could last any longer.

In early 2022, Cameron in an exclusive discussion told that he was feeling very single, and soon after, the model was gossipped to be in a fling with the fashion entrepreneur and author, Kristin Cavallari, with whom Cameron was snapped doing a smooch on the sets of a shoot.

Cavallari reacted to the gossip in The Bellas Podcast, saying that she has got nothing to do with Cameron other than business and the 35-year-old also agreed that the fans had no other choice than to misinterpret them as they were clicked in such situations, which cannot be explained.

Cavallari even told the hosts, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella that she had to hire a person to get the media so that the concern is clear. In the April episode, the author said that the idea worked and she, being soft-spoken, said that Cameron is the nicest person in the whole world. She added that nothing bad, but only shall be speaking about him since he is such a good human being.

