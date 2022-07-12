0 SHARES Share Tweet

Q’orianka Waira Qoiana Kilcher is an American actress, singer, and activist who is known for her role as Pocahontas in the 2005 film ‘The New World’. She even appeared on screen in the 2009 film Princess Kaiulani as Kaʻiulani. Kilcher started appearing in a frequent role on the Paramount television series, ‘Yellowstone’ in 2020.

Actress Received $96K Workers’ Compensation From Department Of Insurence

On 27th May 2022, the actress-singer was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with $96k workers compensation fraud. Due to some injuries to her neck and shoulder that happened while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the actress has been granted a benefit of $96,838.

This benefit was provided as she proclaimed her difficulties to work with the injuries. In an investigation carried out on the actress, it was acknowledged that she was filming for the Paramount television series ‘Yellowstone’ while she was receiving benefits. In the third season of the series, the actress appeared in four episodes that were aired in 2020.

Q’orianka Kilcher faced some injuries in 2018 while filming the movie, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”. She injured her neck and right shoulder and has consulted a doctor numerous times in the same year but stopped the treatment midway and also never responded to the insurance company which handles her claim. After a year, the actress reached out to the insurance company claiming that she needed treatment.

She even said to her doctor that even though she received several offers she was not able to do it because of her severe neck pain. And based on her statements she was given temporary disability benefits. And as to the records, it was believed that she went back to the doctor and started receiving the benefits within 5 days right after her last work on the show.

Now she is facing criminal charges for presumably collecting the disability benefits even when she was able to work. Kilcher was charged with two counts of Felony of workers’ compensation fraud as she received the benefits even after her recovery from the injuries she claimed. In court, she claimed not guilty and her next appearance is due on August 7th.

Is Q’orianka Kilcher Allowed To Receive The Allowances

These allowances are given to those who faced severe injuries and find it difficult to work anymore. And as per the investigation carried out by the California Department of Insurance, it was found that the actress was healthy enough to work and has acted in a series even while receiving the allowances.

According to her attorney, Michael Becker, who refuted the allegations, the actress never knowingly/willingly accepted any benefits to which she did not believe that she was entitled. He even said that Kilcher will hardly defend herself and will ask to be provided the presumption of innocence inside and outside the courthouse.

The investigators have found Kilcher’s wage statement which revealed that the actress worked on ‘Yellowstone’ from July to October 2019 just right before taking treatment for the injuries she has sustained from the shoot of Dora. As per the statement given by her attorney, third-party doctors have verified her injuries and claimed them as worth benefits.

But the insurance department made it clear that they would have not provided the benefits if they were aware of the current work history of the actress. As of Becker’s statement, Kilcher has provided regular updates to the caseworker at the Division of Workers’ Compensation. As the attorney appeared in court on behalf of the actress, the next hearing was scheduled for August 7, 2022.

READ MORE: