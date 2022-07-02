Tulisa Poses In A Crimson Lace Bodysuit Before The N-dubz Reunion Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

N-Dubz’s announcement of a reunion tour and new songs has thrown its fans into a frenzy.

And its frontwoman, Tulisa, put on a racy display on Friday by posting a series of seductive Instagram photos.

Tulisa Pose Before The N-dubz Reunion Tour In A Red Lace Bodysuit

The 33-year-old singer looked stunning in a red lace bodysuit worn over a black cropped jacket and matching pants.

Tulisa donned a bronzed cosmetics palette that enhanced her beautiful features and a ponytail of raven hair.

The celebrity sent the photos to her 573k Instagram followers with the remark, ‘Just because… it’s Friday, b******”



It follows the confirmation of N-return Dubz’s in May with the release of Charmer and the news of an upcoming UK tour.

Before disbanding in 2011, the band achieved almost a decade of chart success, during which time Tulisa changed her cargo trousers and sneakers for exquisite evening gowns while acting as a judge on The X Factor on ITV.

Their albums Uncle B and Against All Odds were certified platinum in the UK, and their collaboration with Tinchy Stryder, Number One, topped the British Singles Chart at No. 1.

In addition, they received four MOBO awards, including Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009, and Best Song in 2010 for their hit Playing with Fire, in addition to the 2009 O2 Silver Clef Award.

This song was composed by the band and produced by Rhymes, who is well known for his collaborations with Stefflon Don, D Block Europe, and Adekunle Gold.

This evening, BBC 1 Xtra debuted the new track Charmer, which will be published immediately following the premiere.

For the first time in eleven years, fans will be able to hear all of their favorite N-Dubz songs performed live on their Back To The Future Tour, which will visit several of the UK’s largest cities.

A insider told The Sun, “Fans have been requesting this for years, but the moment has never been perfect. ‘Finally, Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer are all on board, and the music they’ve produced is some of their greatest to date.’

