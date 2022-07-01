Robert Englund Reveals Stranger Things 4 Blind Villain’s Backstory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Robert Barton Englund is an American actor and director known for his role as a supernatural serial killer Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street film series. After the breath-taking performance he had in the series, he became closely associated with the horror genre and is reputed as one of its iconic actors.

Robert Englund Special Appearance In Stranger Things 4

Lately, Robert Englund has featured a special appearance in Stranger Things season 4 portraying the ferocious character Victor Creel. Even though the character was interesting, he hasn’t shared much screen time. This has left numerous questions and assumptions unanswered about Victor. And to know more about his character, Englund himself has come up in the media.

In a recent interview with Collider, Englund revealed the back story of how Victor was blinded. According to him, Victor could have felt guilty as he couldn’t save his family. And because of this, he could have blinded himself and felt too blind to witness the dangers that posed to his family until it was late. He even suggested that the backstory of the character is so tragic and he wasn’t sure if there was any chance of saving or rescuing this character. And he disclosed that more answers to the queries of the audience will be answered in the fifth and final seasons of the series.

Robert Englund indicated that the fourth season of Stranger Things is set in a form so that Victor can come back in Season 5. And in that season he can reveal his greatest destiny, even though he is not sure when all these could happen or not.

In the interview, he revealed that he auditioned several times for different seasons of Stranger Things, and as he could meet the expectation of the team they had to let him go which worried him. Robert Englund expressed that he wasn’t able to impress Stranger Things casting director Carmen Cuba when he auditioned for the role in the third season of the series. He explained, “I presumably went the incorrect way with the character or something. And I genuinely wanted to be on the show.” He even expressed how disappointed he was when he couldn’t be a part of such a marvellous series.

Robert Englund even explained that the role he auditioned in the third season was entirely different from that of Victor Creel, a man who was accused of killing his family. Even though the character appeared only once in season 4 he was able to make such a remarkable performance going against his sarcastic villain personality but rather performed as a broken man who can’t apprehend the horrors that he faced that catastrophic night.

The viewers of the series are so much aware that if the role of Victor Creel was played by someone else, then this depiction and portrayal might have not worked. And this could be the reason why he has been auditioned again for the fourth season.

Now, all we can do is wait for the next episodes of Stranger things 4 that are streaming on Netflix. The second batch of episodes is set to premiere on July 1, 2022.