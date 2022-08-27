0 SHARES Share Tweet

The fans of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy are curious to know about the forthcoming sequences of this Fantasy series. The incredible Japanese anime has a special place among children and young adults. The television started to impress the audience on 7th July 2021, and within a short period, it gained an amazing fanbase.

After the end of the first season, fans wanted to have more pleasure from another installment of the story. It seems that the wish has been granted as resources say that Tsukimichi Moonlit will appear again in the next season.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Storyline

The anticipated date of Season 2 release is September 2022. Undoubtedly, the marvelous storyline of the new season will attract millions to watch the fantasy series with more interest.

Binge to Crunchyroll and enjoy the high voltage drama of Tsukimichi Moonlit. The activities and emotions of the animated characters will touch your heart. Thus, if you have not watched Season 1, give it a try on Crunchyroll. It is a great dose of entertainment for anime lovers.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Release Date

Tsukimichi Moonlit is one of the most famous series streaming on Crunchyroll. Moreover, your imaginative nature can fly higher with the incredible characters of this fantasy series. It is a fantastic addition to the Isekai genre, and you will simply love all the episodes. To ensure more enjoyment, you will have another season of this series coming this September. Furthermore, such a lovely show managed to provoke hundreds of Binge watchers across the globe. After one year, the incredible performances of the talented team will make you laugh, cry and suspect at a new level.

2022 will be a brilliant year for the fans and makers of Tsukimichi Moonlit. Thus, wait for one more month to enjoy the nail-biting plots of the series. People were expecting the launch of a second season of the Japanese fantasy show. But they were not sure till there was any announcement. Recently, the official website of the makers has posted that they are coming with Season 2. The expected date of release is 22nd September 2022. You can check the post now, also. The confirmation came after the last episode of the previous season aired on television and the OTT platform.

Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu (Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy) unveils additional cast, staff, key visual for Summer 2021; Shinji Ishihira (Log Horizon) directs adventure fantasy anime at C2C #月が導く異世界道中 #ツキミチ https://t.co/AuovT11pSu pic.twitter.com/N3K1S2nCGe — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) April 28, 2021

Where To Watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy

The Moonlit Fantasy series Tsukimichi will open a new chapter in front of the audience in September. However, many anime lovers are not yet aware of the platform where they can enjoy the series. This is a lovely show coming on television for Japanese citizens. But you can still catch the overwhelming episodes by downloading Crunchyroll.

This terrific OTT platform offer privileges for every episode of the trending show for the audience of various countries. Only you have to face one drawback for watching any anime series on this channel. It is only available on computers and not on mobiles. Hence, Crunchyroll is not an app-based platform. Instead, you need to visit the website and download the channel. Register your name and start enjoying the marvelous series.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Characters

You can see some new characters and the old ones in this new version of Tsukimichi. But more or less, the Season 2 star cast of the Tsukimichi Moonlit series will remain like the first season. Therefore, you will be able to watch the brilliant story in the voice of some top-class artists. The primary names include;-

· Misumi Makoto played by Natsuki Hanae

· Ema, played by Saori Hayami

· Tomoe played by Ayane Sakura

· Toa played by Yurika Kubo

· Lime Latte, played by Taku Yashiro

· Patrick Rembrandt, played by Kazuhiko Inoue

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Trailer

Are you curious about the release of the exciting trailer? If yes, then please do not forget to check the channel frequently. There is no final announcement in this regard from the production team of Tsukimichi. However, you can expect a mind-blowing trailer within a few days. Until then, spend your time anticipating the exciting plots you are waiting for. Although no trailer is there, a beautiful promotional clip will be enough to catch your attention.

Tsukimichi Moonlit fantasy Plot

The story of Tsukimichi portrays the simple lifestyle of a student named Makoto Misumi and his high school friends. However, the twist comes when he enters another world. But according to the Goddess of that world, he was not perfect, and thus Misumi cannot be considered a Real Hero. So, will he retain his title and make others believe in his abilities? The accurate plot is not yet revealed.

However, as per resources, you can expect the 5th Volume of the manga series to be the central theme of this season. Thus, Makoto will join Rotsguard Academy with Tomoe and Mio. But, accidentally, he gave the exam for teacher recruitment instead of the student quiz to pass the entrance. It will be highly interesting to see whether he takes up the responsibility of the teacher and moves ahead or not.

Conclusion

Even if anime series do not fall into your favorite list, it is always great to switch the limited territory of entertainment and try something different. This genre will certainly not make you upset. The first season is the biggest proof of this as it attracted many viewers not so frequent and updated with animated movies or shows. Tsukimichi will surely become one of your favorites in no time.

