Tristan Thompson Spotted In Mykonos Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

On July 13, it was announced that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogacy.

But another news came- a day after the announcement, the basketball player was seen partying in Mykonos, Greece.

The rep for Khloe said on Wednesday that they can confirm that True is having a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is grateful to the surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

They had asked for kindness and privacy so that Khloe could focus on her family.

But the 31-year-old player was seen relaxing and enjoying the Mykonos island on Thursday.

He was spotted having fun in the sun in a matching navy and teal paisley shirt and shorts set with a silver chain hung around his neck and white sneakers.

Kardashian shares a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Thompsons. But it was recently exposed on ‘The Kardashians’ that Tristan Thompson impregnated a woman named Marelee Nichols while he was still with Khloe.

Maralee gave birth to a baby son who is seven months old now. Apart from this, the basketball player also shares another son, Prince, aged 5, with his ex Jordan Craig.

Maralee Nichols sued Tristan for pregnancy and child-related expenses months earlier which he later confirmed through social media that the infant is his son.

Tristan later apologized to Khole on social media after his scandal was exposed on the show.

The source also said the baby was conceived before it was revealed to Khloe that Tristan was having a child with another woman.

It continued, that Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety. And to protect her mental health from criticism from the public due to Tristan’s disloyalty.

Khloe has also kept all the information about their unborn son securely a secret because of Tristan’s paternity scandal.

After Khloe got to know about the affair with the public, she felt humiliated as she said, ok, even if you are doing it, you have not even cared to tell me this before the world. She was remembering each and every gesture, every trip, and every date.

In another interview, she said they both are doing a great job, and she is grateful that they can. She continued that she comes from a family where just because people do not together do not mean you have to be rude or they are out of your life.

She added that when you can not rely on so many people’s help it is so great that you have like, essentially he is your partner, he is True’s dad.

Although the couple has decided to commit to raising their little ones together there is no news of them reconciling even though their family is growing.

