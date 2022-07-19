0 SHARES Share Tweet

Johnny Depp was seen to be in a good mood as the famous actor arrived at a rehearsal at the Arena Santa Giuliana on 17th July in the presence of a mystery woman who has red-haired.

Johnny Depp Spotted With A Mystery Red-Haired Woman: Rehearsal Pics Go Viral

Johnny Depp is a 59 years old actor who received many accolades like Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. Recently he won the defamation case against his ex-wife named Amber Heard whose age is 36.

Meantime, his mystery companion walked behind him. A pair of long legs were seen in Denim shorts and a green t-shirt. Johnny Depp stuck to his usual style and accessorized with a plethora of necklaces, bracelets, and rings for the event.

What Did The Actor And The Mysterious Woman Look Like? Where Are They Staying?

He confirmed the look with a pair of black boots and shielded his eyes from the sun with blue lens aviator sunglasses. The Kentucky native also sported a sweater wrapped around his waist.

The actor was seen stepping out of his vehicle and carrying a bag the mystery woman handed to him. Johnny Depp rehearsed for the performance before going to the Brufani hotel in Perugia. According to the report, the mysterious woman is also staying there.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took off his hat while rocking out on a guitar because he was prepared for the show.

Meantime, the woman who was seen with the actor, completed her look with a pair of low-heel brown sandals, a matching brown belt, and sunglasses.

The red-haired woman was also seen carrying a backpack over her shoulder as she followed Johnny Depp into the venue.

The previous month, following the victory of the actor in his defamation trial against his ex-wife, the actor finalized he was teamed up with the legendary guitarist to record a thirteen-track collection.

The project named 18 includes two new Johnny originals and an eclectic combination of cover songs ranging from such iconic artists as the Beach Boys, John Lennon, and Marvin Gaye to alternative rockers like Killing Joke and The Velvet Underground.

What Did Jeff Say?

The 77 years old Jeff stated about the album to Billboard that when she and Johnny started playing, it ignited their youthful spirit and creativity. They would joke about how they felt 18 again so that became the album title too.

Johnny grew up listening to Jeff’s music, the collaboration is something of a dream come true. Johnny said that it was a remarkable honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone he was now privileged to call his brother.

They rapidly bonded over conversations about guitars and cars, everything while trying to make each other laugh.

Album 18 will be released digitally and on CD on 15th July. After that, followed up by a vinyl edition on 30th September. Certainly, Johnny Depp has smiled about these days after a judge has denied all of Amber Heard to have the verdict of her blockbuster defamation trial against the actor thrown out.

