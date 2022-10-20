6.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, October 20, 2022
EntertainmentnewsLisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Personal Life, Acting Career, And...
Entertainmentnews

Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Personal Life, Acting Career, And More!

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

15
0

Lisa Vanderpump is a businesswoman and reality TV star from the United Kingdom who is worth $90 million. Lisa Vanderpump is an English television personality, businesswoman and actress.

She was born on September 15, 1960. She is best known for her appearances on the American reality television shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Dogs.
Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own 36 restaurants, bars and clubs in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Personal Life, Acting Career

They include The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Villa Blanca, Pump Restaurant, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Vanderpump à Paris.
Early years

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump was born on September 15, 1960, in Dulwich, London. She is the younger of the two children of John Vanderpump and Jean Vanderpump. John is an art director in an advertising agency and Jean is his wife.

Mark Vanderpump, Vanderpump’s brother, was a DJ.

NameLisa vanderpump
Age62 years Age
Date Of Birth15 September 1960
Height1.65m
Children2
SpouseKen Todd
SiblingsMark Vanderpump
ProfessionTv Personality
NationalityAmerican
Net Worth$90 million

Vanderpump began ballet lessons at the age of three and attended Riverston School in Lee Green, a town in south London. At the age of nine, Vanderpump attended the Corona Academy drama school.

By the time she was 19, Vanderpump had bought an apartment in the west London neighborhood of Fulham. After moving out of home, Vanderpump was able to support herself financially with “just a good education and a kick in the pants.”

Lisa Vanderpump Career As An Actress

Lisa was born in the south London borough of Dulwich. She was born and raised in London, but has also lived in Monte Carlo and the south of France.

In 2005, she and her husband moved to the United States for good. By the time she was nine years old, she was already attending an acting school and had appeared in many films and television shows as a child actress. Vanderpump had her first film role in A Touch of Class, which came out in 1973.

Must Read:

Does Lisa Vanderpump Smoke? Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Already Involved In Family Business?

She played the daughter of the character played by Glenda Jackson. In 1978, she starred in the cult horror film Killer’s Moon. In the late 1970s, Lisa appeared in four episodes of the British television series Kids as a guest star. At that time she also met Naomi Campbell on the set of Kids.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Vanderpump appeared in popular television shows such as Baywatch Nights and Silk Stalkings. She also appeared in a number of music videos.

Lisa Vanderpump Personal life

In 1982, six weeks after they met, Lisa and Ken got engaged and married three months later. They have a daughter named Pandora, who was born in 1986, and a son named Max, whom they adopted (born in 1991).

Lisa Vanderpump Real Estate

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump own a large house in Beverly Hills called Villa Rosa. It is located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. In 2011, they paid $11.995 million for the house. The 8,801-square-foot mansion sits on a 2.01-acre lot and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Los Angeles County property tax bill for Villa Rosa is $134,103 per year. Today, the property is probably worth more than $20 million. In 2004, they spent $14 million on another Beverly Hills home.

In 2011, around the time they bought their new home, they sold that house for $18.8 million without putting it on the market. They also own a home in the California city of Montecito.

Read More:

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot! Is It Officially Confirmed?

Previous articleBrittney Griner Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Age, And More!
Next articleJana Kramer Resented Paying Child Support After Mike Caussin Cheated On Her!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Entertainment

Top Gun Maverick: 5 Reasons Tom Cruise’s Performance Deserved An Oscar

The nomination deadline for the 95th Academy Awards is quickly approaching, and there is a long number of potential...
Entertainment

The Sims 4 Release Date, Gameplay, Platform, Plot, And Trailer!

Tuesday's extraordinary Behind The Sims Summit webcast, hosted by Electronic Arts and Maxis, honored the popular life simulation game's...
news

Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Confirm Romance With PDA Date Night

The kiss between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford was caught on camera in Los Angeles. Learn more about their...
Top News

Jana Kramer Resented Paying Child Support After Mike Caussin Cheated On Her!

Jana Kramer was initially upset when she was compelled to pay child support to her unfaithful ex-husband, Mike Caussin,...
Net Worth

Brittney Griner Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Age, And More!

Brittney Yevette Griner was born to Sandra Griner and Raymond Griner in Houston, Texas. She played basketball for the...
Entertainment

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot! Is It Officially Confirmed?

The series titled Virgin River has given the audience 4 successful seasons up until now and a fifth season...

Must read

news

Who Was The Black Dahlia Killer? The Chilling Mystery Of The Black Dahlia!

Elizabeth Short was an American woman who was found...
news

Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Has Been Found Safe After 10 Days Of Disappearance

Police said Monday that Chloe Campbell is now being...
news

Is Yung Gravy Dating Addison Rae’s Mom?

Sheri Nicole Easterling, the mother of Addison Rae, is...
news

Nicole Kidman, 55, Shows Off Her Six-pack Abs In A Crop Top As She Cuddles Up To Keith Urban

In a stunning magazine photo shoot, she just broke...
news

John F. Kennedy’s Father Allegedly Had Affairs With Two Hollywood Icons

John F. Kennedy's numerous affairs, which may have included...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Confirm Romance With PDA Date Night

The kiss between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford was...
Tyler James -
news

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Opens Up On Substance Abuse And Rehab

In his new memoir, Tom Felton talks about how...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Who Is Joseph Baena? Net Worth, Career And More!

In America, Joseph Baena is a very famous and...
Rachel Olivia -
news

James Corden Apologises For Behaviour At New York Restaurant

James Corden has apologized for the way he treated...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Jana Kramer Resented Paying Child Support After Mike Caussin Cheated On Her!

Top News 0
Jana Kramer was initially upset when she was compelled...

Top Gun Maverick: 5 Reasons Tom Cruise’s Performance Deserved An Oscar

Entertainment 0
The nomination deadline for the 95th Academy Awards is...

The Sims 4 Release Date, Gameplay, Platform, Plot, And Trailer!

Entertainment 0
Tuesday's extraordinary Behind The Sims Summit webcast, hosted by...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun