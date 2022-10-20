Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Personal Life, Acting Career, And More!

Lisa Vanderpump is a businesswoman and reality TV star from the United Kingdom who is worth $90 million. Lisa Vanderpump is an English television personality, businesswoman and actress.

She was born on September 15, 1960. She is best known for her appearances on the American reality television shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Dogs.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own 36 restaurants, bars and clubs in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Personal Life, Acting Career

They include The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Villa Blanca, Pump Restaurant, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Vanderpump à Paris.

Early years

Lisa Vanderpump was born on September 15, 1960, in Dulwich, London. She is the younger of the two children of John Vanderpump and Jean Vanderpump. John is an art director in an advertising agency and Jean is his wife.

Mark Vanderpump, Vanderpump’s brother, was a DJ.

Vanderpump began ballet lessons at the age of three and attended Riverston School in Lee Green, a town in south London. At the age of nine, Vanderpump attended the Corona Academy drama school.

By the time she was 19, Vanderpump had bought an apartment in the west London neighborhood of Fulham. After moving out of home, Vanderpump was able to support herself financially with “just a good education and a kick in the pants.”

Lisa Vanderpump Career As An Actress

Lisa was born in the south London borough of Dulwich. She was born and raised in London, but has also lived in Monte Carlo and the south of France.

In 2005, she and her husband moved to the United States for good. By the time she was nine years old, she was already attending an acting school and had appeared in many films and television shows as a child actress. Vanderpump had her first film role in A Touch of Class, which came out in 1973.

She played the daughter of the character played by Glenda Jackson. In 1978, she starred in the cult horror film Killer’s Moon. In the late 1970s, Lisa appeared in four episodes of the British television series Kids as a guest star. At that time she also met Naomi Campbell on the set of Kids.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Vanderpump appeared in popular television shows such as Baywatch Nights and Silk Stalkings. She also appeared in a number of music videos.

Lisa Vanderpump Personal life

In 1982, six weeks after they met, Lisa and Ken got engaged and married three months later. They have a daughter named Pandora, who was born in 1986, and a son named Max, whom they adopted (born in 1991).

Lisa Vanderpump Real Estate

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump own a large house in Beverly Hills called Villa Rosa. It is located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. In 2011, they paid $11.995 million for the house. The 8,801-square-foot mansion sits on a 2.01-acre lot and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Los Angeles County property tax bill for Villa Rosa is $134,103 per year. Today, the property is probably worth more than $20 million. In 2004, they spent $14 million on another Beverly Hills home.

In 2011, around the time they bought their new home, they sold that house for $18.8 million without putting it on the market. They also own a home in the California city of Montecito.

