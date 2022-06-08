On 5 June 2022 night of the MTV Movie & TV Trophies, Euphoria won four awards, therefore it was critical that the HBO display included a few accurate depictions of the event. Sydney Sweeney embraced this role to the utmost, demonstrating as much of the award’s display in a character nearly as good as Cassie, but at the least, in a glance that would make her euphoric counterpart proud.

Sydney Sweeney Channels Cassie At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

In a unique Miu Miu, Sweeney made appearances on the purple carpets in Santa Monica. Miuccia Prada devised an itty bitty, crystal-decorated little skirt with the double belted element above a slit on her left leg, playing off the logo’s maximal current collections. On top, Sydney Sweeney wore an ultra-cropped button-up crop top in a see-through purple material, a crystal-included bra simply slightly poking through. Molly Dickson, Sweeney’s stylist, finished off Sweeney’s glitzy look with a pair of platform silver heels decorated with even more glitz.

While the appearance is custom Miu Miu, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sweeney nabbed the ensemble from Euphoria’s dress department. The outfit was actually something Cassie could covet and put on to high school on Nate’s arm, giving Maddy the stare down as they walked down the corridor together. Sweeney, on the other hand, found herself at the level of the awards show on June 5 2022, accepting a Golden Popcorn trophy on behalf of herself and Alexa Demie for Best Fight, on their way to their smackdown within the final season of euphoria.

Maddy could be the knockout punch, but Cassie has never been happy in her life. Sweeney jokes, citing Cassie’s famous statement before slipping off her platform heels & exiting the stage.

On Instagram, the White Lotus star published an OOTD shot by artist and photographer Greg Swales, which earned a response from the awards show’s host, Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical alumnus, after all, commented on Sydney’s submission.

Sydney’s critique of the 2022 MTV Movies and TV Awards is also something all are looking forward to, so we’ve scoured the web for exact suits & extremely close dupes for her fit. The original design comes from the opulent label Miu Miu, and while those precise things are not yet available for purchase, they are expected to fetch a high price.

Euphoria, which also won the golden popcorn for Here for the Hookup, took home the award for Best Show, which was won by Sydney. The nice speech of the night, though, is going to Sydney while she gets the award for Best Fight. ICYMI, in the second season of the hit HBO series, her boyfriend Cassie and (erm, ex) good friend Maddy got into a heated argument over Nate Jacobs.

Sydney mentioned at one point in her statement that she want Alexa to be right here so that she can appreciate the really good supporters that we have, because all are so great, before referencing Cassie’s iconic lavatory meltdown from Season 2. But, to be honest, Maddy may end up being the finishing punch, but Cassie has never been happier.

