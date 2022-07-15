The Gray Man Stars Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling Raised Over $276K

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gray Man, a thriller movie has Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling starring against each other. In this, a psychopathic former colleague put a bounty on the CIA’s most skilled operative (Ryan Gosling)- who discovers dark agency secrets and turns into a freelance assassin. Former fellow agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) is hunting him down across the globe.

The Gray Man Stars Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling, Who Has Raised Over $276K For Christopher’s Haven In Boston.

But apart from reel life, both the actors teamed up for a greater cause. The 41-year-old actors come together to raise funds for Evan’s favorite charity, Christopher’s Haven. This was campaigned by Omaze in Evans’ hometown of Boston.

The winner of the fundraiser was revealed on Wednesday, Lula H. from Columbus, Ohio. It was additionally disclosed that the actors have collected $276K for the worthy cause. Lula and her daughter Mariah are lucky to be selected to occupy Evans and Gosling at their movie premiere.

The favorite charity house of Evans supplies housing for pediatric cancer sufferers and their households. The funds raised from campaign marketing are enough to provide 9,214 patients and their households with the necessary items and will be taken care of to receive therapy.

Evans is a long-term supporter of Christopher’s Haven. It might be since 2015 when he made a viral guess 2015 together with the Avenger’s co-star Chris Pratt.

The actor has also collected donations previously. In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he do it in a digital fundraiser campaign for Christopher’s Haven and gained $80,000 for the charity house in 2021 in a fantasy soccer event with his Avengers co-stars.

The Gray man is an action-packed thriller movie with great casts such as Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard, and Rege-Jean Web page.

The film is being produced by the Russo Brother’s production company AGBO which also directed 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2016’s Captain America: Civil Conflict, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity Conflict, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man is the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made and is being produced in hopes that it will turn into a franchise with Ryan as the lead if this first installment does well.

We are assuming that there will be great action scenes between Chris Evans and Ryan as recently, Chris shared a post on Instagram of his bruised arms with a caption that it’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn but condensed into one painful afternoon. He wrote in brackets that, Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man.

It can turn out to be a great watch as there are scenes where Gosling’s character sometimes jokes that he could really use a good nap, But he also appears to be the only one in “The Gray Man” who isn’t failing at his job.

The Gray Man will be released on 15 July in the UK and US and premiere on 22 July on Netflix. It is currently in cinemas in Australia.

Read More: