The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department claims that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was speeding when he crashed his car over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Times has received a police report stating that the reality star was engaged in a car accident on Sunday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. while traveling in the Calabasas area.

Scott Disick Spotted Dinner Date With Kimberly Stewart Just Before Accident

Just hours before he reportedly rolled his $350,000 Lamborghini Urus while speeding, Scott Disick was seen holding hands with socialite Kimberly Stewart on a dinner date. The Kardashians star, age 39, and Stewart, age 42, were spotted leaving Girgio Baldi in Santa Monica hand in hand on Sunday night.

Disick accessorized his long-sleeved Chrome Hearts checkered shirt with the label’s baby blue hat. He also wore a blue baseball cap and a pair of beige military-style leather boots.

Kimberly Stewart, daughter of musician Rod Stewart and model Alana Stewart, was wearing a very revealing black shirt. She paired the sleeveless top, which revealed her décolletage, with skintight black leggings and leather knee-high boots.

The socialite, who has been married to actor Benicio del Toro, 55, for 15 years and is the mother of their 10-year-old daughter Delilah, wore her distinctive blonde hair down for the outing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the new celebrity couple was spotted having lunch together in Beverly Hills. There were romance rumors between them in 2015 after his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, but the model’s mother said there was “absolutely no truth” to the claims and that they were simply longtime acquaintances.

Scott Disick Sustained With Minor Injuries!

The press statement claims that on Sunday, Disick, 39, who has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was the only person in a car that was involved in an accident in the city of Calabasas.

According to a news statement from the LASD, “the major reason for the traffic incident was speed and alcohol was not a role.” Mr. Disick was injured but it wasn’t serious enough for him to go to the hospital. Family members picked him up at the site, and his car was hauled away at his request

Lieutenant Jack Jordan of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told on Monday that Disick’s car tipped over in the collision but that no one was hurt. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau, Scott Disick was the lone vehicle operator involved in the accident.

Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 are Disick and Kardashian’s, children. The pair had sporadic encounters between 2006 and 2015. Kim Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, drummer for Blink-182, got married in May.

The former couple discussed their co-parenting style in a 2019 video for Kardashian’s health business Poosh.

Disick rose to stardom thanks to his appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alongside his then-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. He also had guest appearances in the prequels “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons,” and “Kourtney & Kim Take New York.”

According to Hulu’s The Kardashians, Disick had a terrible year. He has expressed his sadness publicly over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement and subsequent marriage to Travis Barker, drummer for blink-182.

It was a major adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, and now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend,” Disick stated in the April debut of the reality program. In this new arrangement, we function more as co-parents. To put it bluntly, it’s been one of the most challenging experiences of my life.

His real estate company was the subject of his own reality program, “Flip it Like Disick,” in which he himself made an appearance. A terrifying predicament. Multiple sources claim that Scott Disick was involved in a single-car collision in which his vehicle flipped over.

On Sunday, August 21, 2018, the 39-year-old reality TV personality was traveling near Calabasas when the incident occurred. The publication states that he slammed into a stone mailbox, however it is unclear whether or not this was the actual reason for the Lamborghini SUV’s rollover.