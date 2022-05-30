Who Is Tom Zanetti Dating? Know Her Current Relationship, Net Worth, Age, Height, And Bio

Tom Zanetti is widely considered one of the most famous DJs in the world. Previously worked as a promoter and DJ for Club Mission in Leeds, which earned him the title of Leeds’ Best Night Club during his time there. He is also the owner of a company that goes by the name Sleepin’ is Cheatin’ and is in the business of throwing parties and other social events. Horoscopes indicate that Tom Zanetti is a Cancer, a water sign.

DJ and music producer “Tom Zanetti” is Thomas Byron Courtney, who hails from the United Kingdom and uses the stage name “Tom Zanetti” (born July 2, 1989). The single “You Want Me” was his most commercially successful release to date, as it topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland.

After moving to Leeds from Gipton, he has also resided in the city's Belle Isle and Rothwell neighborhoods. His relationship with Hayley Hughes, who previously competed on Love Island, began in 2018 and continues today. In his younger years, Zanetti held various jobs in a warehouse, including those of a butcher, window cleaner, bricklayer, and milkman. On 10, 2010, at 10:10 p.m., Zanetti's girlfriend Lizzie was involved in a fatal car accident and passed away. The only child Zanetti has ever had, Deacon, born on October 11, 2006, has made a cameo appearance in one of his music videos.

Net Worth $1.5 million Date Of Birth July 2, 1989 zodiac sign Cancer Height 5 ft 11 in Weight 76 kg Birth Name Thomas Byron Courtney Nationality British

There are a lot of individuals who are interested in learning about Tom Zanetti’s family history and his race and ethnicity. According to publicly available resources like the Internet Movie Database and Wikipedia, Tom Zanetti’s nationality is unclear.

According to Forbes, DJ Tom Zanetti is not only one of the wealthiest but also one of the most popular DJs in the entire world. We determined Tom Zanetti’s estimated net worth of $1.5 million by consulting online resources such as Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

His first preference was to attend Royds School, but he was expelled due to his poor performance on the final exam. He attended Tinshall Learning Centre up until he was 16 years old. After finding out that he would be a parent, he decided not to continue his education and got a job at a warehouse instead.

According to our research, Tom Zanetti does not appear to be in a relationship and has never been engaged. Tom Zanetti has not had a romantic involvement with anyone as of yet.

Tom Zanetti is 28 years old, currently.

His birth date is July 2, 1989, and his birth date is July 2.

He was kicked out of Royds School for his behavior.

He attended Tinshall Learning Centre up until he was 16 years old. After finding out that he would be a parent, he decided not to continue his education and instead got a job at a warehouse.

His zodiac sign is Cancer.

He invested in the tapas bar La Fuego, located in Madrid.

Tom Zanetti celebrates his birthday with a party on July 2 of each year.

